Irina Shayk Shines in Colorful Mugler Sequin Fishtail Dress With Sparkling Pumps at Paris Fashion Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Irina Shayk rocked a gown nearly 25 years old to the Mugler exhibit during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night at the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition.

She wore a Mugler dress from its 1997 couture collection. The dress included a plunging neckline and a fishtail design. The gown featured a multicolored patterned print and a sequined detail along with a flowing train. Shayk also added a pair of sheer black gloves as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the event.

Irina Shayk at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

The Russian runway star wore closed-toed heels with her dramatic gown. The heels were dark with multicolored sparkles and featured a pointy profile.

Irina Shayk poses with founder Manfred Thierry Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

Detail of Irina Shayk’s pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

As for the model herself, the bold look this week is just one of her stylish moments with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, Shayk has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Versace, Moschino and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

Add detailed pointed pumps like Shayk’s to your closet to channel the top model.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: J. Renee Kamilo Satin Rhinestone Detail Ankle Strap Pumps, $109

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: J. Renee Denyell Slingback Pump, $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Betsey Johnson Jada Rhinestone Pump, $100

See Irina Shayk’s best street style looks over the years.