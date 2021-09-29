×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Irina Shayk Shines in Colorful Mugler Sequin Fishtail Dress With Sparkling Pumps at Paris Fashion Week

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
Irina-Shayk-mugler-paris-fashion-week-feature
February 2020
February 2020
February 2020
January 2020
View Gallery 22 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Irina Shayk rocked a gown nearly 25 years old to the Mugler exhibit during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night at the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition.

She wore a Mugler dress from its 1997 couture collection. The dress included a plunging neckline and a fishtail design. The gown featured a multicolored patterned print and a sequined detail along with a flowing train. Shayk also added a pair of sheer black gloves as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the event.

irina shayk, mugler exhibit, paris fashion week 2021, Thierry Mugler Couturissime
Irina Shayk at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

The Russian runway star wore closed-toed heels with her dramatic gown. The heels were dark with multicolored sparkles and featured a pointy profile.

Irina Shayk, sequin dress, embellished pumps, Manfred Thierry Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime during Paris Fashion Week
Irina Shayk poses with founder Manfred Thierry Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

sequin dress, embellished pumps, Irina Shayk, Manfred Thierry Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime during Paris Fashion Week, shoes, pumps
Detail of Irina Shayk’s pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stéphane Feugère for Mugler

As for the model herself, the bold look this week is just one of her stylish moments with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, Shayk has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Versace, Moschino and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

Add detailed pointed pumps like Shayk’s to your closet to channel the top model.

J. Renee Kamilo Satin Rhinestone Detail Ankle Strap Pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dillard's

Buy Now: J. Renee Kamilo Satin Rhinestone Detail Ankle Strap Pumps, $109

Denyell Slingback Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: J. Renee Denyell Slingback Pump, $100

Betsey Johnson Jada Rhinestone Pump
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Betsey Johnson Jada Rhinestone Pump, $100

See Irina Shayk’s best street style looks over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad