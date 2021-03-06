Irina Shayk Elevates Her Cozy Teddy Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots With This Clever Styling Hack

Irina Shayk once again proved that her plush coat and lugged sole boot uniform is the ultimate urban-cool winter look.

While taking a stroll in New York City yesterday, the model wore a teddy coat from Max Mara. It appears to be the brand’s $3,600 Teddy Bear Icon coat in the white colorway and is still available for purchase in limited sizes on modaoperandi.com. She styled the shearling garment with a light-hued top and black skinny jeans.

Noticeably, she added on a gold statement belt, which perfectly cinched in the coat for a more tailored look while adding an eye-catching touch of hardware. She also accessorized with two handbag selections to play with proportions. Her clutch is the DeMillier The Florence bag in the black smooth colorway. It retails for $480 and is available for purchase on demellier.com. She teamed it with the Chrome Hearts Burlap Leather Trim Tote. For her other accessories, she chose more offerings from the streetwear brand and teamed its logo-embossed black beanie hat with oval frame sunglasses.

Irina Shayk in New York City on March 5, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Shayk completed the ensemble with black over-the-knee boots featuring a chunky platform sole.

Here’s a closer look at Irina Shayk’s chunky sole thigh-high boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Her shoe selection appears strikingly similar to Bottega Veneta’s Stretch Lug-Sole Over The Knee Boots. They feature vegetable-tanned leather uppers with a round toe, form-fitting shaft, partial side zipper and 0.4-inch platform heel with a lugged rubber outsole. They’re available for $1,530 on bergdorfgoodman.com.

Here’s a close-up view of the Bottega Veneta Lug-Sole Over-The-Knee boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Chunky sole shoes and lace-up combat boots continue to be fixtures in Shayk’s off-duty wardrobe. Throughout this past season, she’s frequently styled them with buzzy variations of the midi-length coat silhouette.

Irina Shayk on Jan. 22 in New York City. CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA On Jan. 22, she wore a similar look, including a shearling coat from The Mannei teamed with the Maria Luca Acacia Flatform boots. Some of her other go-to lace-up boot options include the Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up boots, Both GAO High Combat boots, Madga Butrym combat boots and the Bottega Veneta Flat Combat Chelsea boots — all in the black colorways.

When the model chooses more minimal boot styles, she typically reaches for heeled knee-high versions, such as the By Far Stevie and Manu Atelier’s Duck boots.

Click through this gallery to see more of Irina Shayk’s best street style looks over the years.