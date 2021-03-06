×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Irina Shayk Elevates Her Cozy Teddy Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots With This Clever Styling Hack

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Irina Shayk was spotted wearing a Max Mara coat while taking a stroll in NYC
February 2020
February 2020
February 2020
January 2020
View Gallery 22 Images

Irina Shayk once again proved that her plush coat and lugged sole boot uniform is the ultimate urban-cool winter look.

While taking a stroll in New York City yesterday, the model wore a teddy coat from Max Mara. It appears to be the brand’s $3,600 Teddy Bear Icon coat in the white colorway and is still available for purchase in limited sizes on modaoperandi.com. She styled the shearling garment with a light-hued top and black skinny jeans.

Noticeably, she added on a gold statement belt, which perfectly cinched in the coat for a more tailored look while adding an eye-catching touch of hardware. She also accessorized with two handbag selections to play with proportions. Her clutch is the DeMillier The Florence bag in the black smooth colorway. It retails for $480 and is available for purchase on demellier.com. She teamed it with the Chrome Hearts Burlap Leather Trim Tote. For her other accessories, she chose more offerings from the streetwear brand and teamed its logo-embossed black beanie hat with oval frame sunglasses.

Related

Irina Shayk's Slip Dress, Trench Coat & Knee-High Boots Are Peak Model-Off-Duty Style

Chrissy Teigen Boldly Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With a Little Help From Her Fishnet Heels

Irina Shayk Gets Preppy in a Plaid Cardigan, Jeans and Her Favorite Chunky Boots

Irina Shayk, max mara, lug sole boots
Irina Shayk in New York City on March 5, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, Shayk completed the ensemble with black over-the-knee boots featuring a chunky platform sole.

Irina Shayk , lug sole boots
Here’s a closer look at Irina Shayk’s chunky sole thigh-high boots.
CREDIT: MEGA

Her shoe selection appears strikingly similar to Bottega Veneta’s Stretch Lug-Sole Over The Knee Boots. They feature vegetable-tanned leather uppers with a round toe, form-fitting shaft, partial side zipper and 0.4-inch platform heel with a lugged rubber outsole. They’re available for $1,530 on bergdorfgoodman.com.

bottega veneta boots
Here’s a close-up view of the Bottega Veneta Lug-Sole Over-The-Knee boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Chunky sole shoes and lace-up combat boots continue to be fixtures in Shayk’s off-duty wardrobe. Throughout this past season, she’s frequently styled them with buzzy variations of the midi-length coat silhouette.

Irina Shayk looks stylish with a yellow outfit and a large brown coat while on a coffee run in Manhattan’s West Village area. 22 Jan 2021 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728349_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Irina Shayk on Jan. 22 in New York City.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
On Jan. 22, she wore a similar look, including a shearling coat from The Mannei teamed with the Maria Luca Acacia Flatform boots. Some of her other go-to lace-up boot options include the Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up boots, Both GAO High Combat boots, Madga Butrym combat boots and the Bottega Veneta Flat Combat Chelsea boots — all in the black colorways.

When the model chooses more minimal boot styles, she typically reaches for heeled knee-high versions, such as the By Far Stevie and Manu Atelier’s Duck boots.

Click through this gallery to see more of Irina Shayk’s best street style looks over the years.

Banner image showing mountain sport, lifestyle Sponsored By Footwear Unlimited

A New Partnership Between Footwear Unlimited and Spyder Creates Limitless Opportunity

Footwear Unlimited will produce Mountain Sport, Everyday Active and Lifestyle footwear collections for Spyder.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad