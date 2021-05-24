Irina Shayk Provides the Best Outfit Formula to Tackle Mondays in — Sweats, Sneakers & a Birkin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No one likes Mondays — but Irina Shayk has just provided a fashionable way to make the start of the work week a bit cozier.

The supermodel was spotted out and about in New York City, wearing a sweat set from 032c. The ensemble included a long-sleeve t-shirt and a pair of graphic-print sweat pants. The sweats, which retail for $245 at Farfetch.com, feature an acid-like wash and the brand’s logo just above the knee.

Sweatpants had a major moment last year due to shoppers leaning on more comfortable attire while working remotely and isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Now — over a year later — sweats are still as trendy as ever, and we don’t see the look falling off anytime soon.

Shayk opted to pair her relaxed look with a Hermés Birkin tote and a pair of off-white colored sneakers. The shoes featured mesh uppers with leather paneling and a chunky white outsole.

While Shayk decided to keep her ensemble chill, don’t be afraid to dress your sweatpants up this summer. You can stay cozy for brunch, happy hour or even work by styling sweats with heels, boots and additional pieces like a button-up shirt and a blazer. Right now cozy wear is the moment — and it’s a fashionable one at that.

In addition to Shayk, stars like Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae, Jenner Lopez, Lady Gaga and more are also obsessed with the loungewear trend.

Still, if you want to keep things traditional style your sweats with similar sneakers as Shayk with these picks below.

To Buy: Veja White Venturi Sneakers, $136 (was $160)

To Buy: Nike White React Vision Sneakers, $113 (was $195)

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Caged “Stussy” sneakers, $605

