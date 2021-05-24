×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Irina Shayk Provides the Best Outfit Formula to Tackle Mondays in — Sweats, Sneakers & a Birkin

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
irina-shayk-sweats-nyc-feature
February 2020
February 2020
February 2020
January 2020
View Gallery 22 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

No one likes Mondays — but Irina Shayk has just provided a fashionable way to make the start of the work week a bit cozier.

The supermodel was spotted out and about in New York City, wearing a sweat set from 032c. The ensemble included a long-sleeve t-shirt and a pair of graphic-print sweat pants. The sweats, which retail for $245 at Farfetch.com, feature an acid-like wash and the brand’s logo just above the knee.

Sweatpants had a major moment last year due to shoppers leaning on more comfortable attire while working remotely and isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. Now — over a year later — sweats are still as trendy as ever, and we don’t see the look falling off anytime soon.

Related

Lil Nas X Sports a White Suit With Matching Heeled Boots After Wardrobe Malfunction on 'Saturday Night Live'

Kourtney Kardashian Masters the 'Rock-Chick' Aesthetic in a Lace Top, Distressed Jeans, a Fur Coat & Combat Boots

Lady Gaga Goes Grunge in 8-Inch Purple Platform Boots & Ripped Fishnets to Celebrate 'Born This Way' Day

Irina Shayk, sweats, sneakers birkin, new york city
Irina Shayk out in New York City on May 24.
CREDIT: Splash News
irina shayk, white sneakers, new york city
A closer view of Irina Shayk’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Shayk opted to pair her relaxed look with a Hermés Birkin tote and a pair of off-white colored sneakers. The shoes featured mesh uppers with leather paneling and a chunky white outsole.

While Shayk decided to keep her ensemble chill, don’t be afraid to dress your sweatpants up this summer. You can stay cozy for brunch, happy hour or even work by styling sweats with heels, boots and additional pieces like a button-up shirt and a blazer. Right now cozy wear is the moment — and it’s a fashionable one at that.

In addition to Shayk, stars like Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae, Jenner Lopez, Lady Gaga and more are also obsessed with the loungewear trend.

Still, if you want to keep things traditional style your sweats with similar sneakers as Shayk with these picks below.

veja, white venturi sneakers, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

To Buy: Veja White Venturi Sneakers, $136 (was $160)

nike, white react, vision sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

 

To Buy: Nike White React Vision Sneakers, $113 (was $195)

nike, air zoom, stussy sneakers, beige sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Nike Air Zoom Spiridon Caged “Stussy” sneakers, $605

Click through the gallery to see Irina Shayk’s best street style moments

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad