Irina Shayk Masters Colorful Blocking in a Red Hot Leather Trench & 2021’s Favorite Boots

Irina Shayk is known for her combat boot styling prowess and continued to refresh this 2021 hero shoe with a brightly-hued ensemble while on a stroll in New York City yesterday.

The model wore the red leather trench coat with ruching detail from Coach. She styled the vibrant outerwear piece with a black cashmere dress underneath from Hansen & Gretel and a coordinating pair of cashmere leggings from Intimissi.

Irina Shayk in New York City on Jan. 27th. CREDIT: MEGA

Shayk accessorized the outfit with the Baby Amber Croc-Effect Shoulder Bag from By Far in the red colorway, Gigi sunglasses from the Linda Farrow x The Attico collection, a classic black baseball cap from ’47 Brand and the Small Edith Link necklace from Jennifer Meyer.

Irina Shayk out in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the “Hercules” alumna completed the look with her beloved knee-high combat boots from Magda Butrym. These lace-up shoes feature leather uppers with rubber outer soles with a 1.6-inch heel and a 1.2-inch platform. They retail for $1,399 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at Irina Shayk’s combat boots. CREDIT: MEGA On the days where Shayk isn’t wearing this version of her favorite everyday boots, some of her other go-to styles include the Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up boots, Both GAO High Combat boots and the Bottega Veneta Flat Combat Chelsea boots – all in the black colorways.

When the model opts for a more minimalist boot style, which frequently selects heeled knee-high boot choices, such as the By Far Stevie boots and the Manu Atelier Duck boots.

