Irina Shayk Masters Colorful Blocking in a Red Hot Leather Trench & 2021’s Favorite Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Irina Shayk out and about in a leather trench in New York
Irina Shayk
Kourtney Kardashian
Hailey Baldwin
Olivia Palermo
Irina Shayk is known for her combat boot styling prowess and continued to refresh this 2021 hero shoe with a brightly-hued ensemble while on a stroll in New York City yesterday.

The model wore the red leather trench coat with ruching detail from Coach. She styled the vibrant outerwear piece with a black cashmere dress underneath from Hansen & Gretel and a coordinating pair of cashmere leggings from Intimissi.

Irina Shayk wears a red leather trench, handbag, and knee-high black combat boots
Irina Shayk in New York City on Jan. 27th.
CREDIT: MEGA

Shayk accessorized the outfit with the Baby Amber Croc-Effect Shoulder Bag from By Far in the red colorway, Gigi sunglasses from the Linda Farrow x The Attico collection, a classic black baseball cap from ’47 Brand and the Small Edith Link necklace from Jennifer Meyer.

Irina Shayk out and about in a leather trench in New York. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729520_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Irina Shayk out in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA
For footwear, the “Hercules” alumna completed the look with her beloved knee-high combat boots from Magda Butrym. These lace-up shoes feature leather uppers with rubber outer soles with a 1.6-inch heel and a 1.2-inch platform. They retail for $1,399 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Irina Shayk out and about in a leather trench in New York. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729520_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at Irina Shayk’s combat boots.
CREDIT: MEGA
On the days where Shayk isn’t wearing this version of her favorite everyday boots, some of her other go-to styles include the Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up boots, Both GAO High Combat boots and the Bottega Veneta Flat Combat Chelsea boots – all in the black colorways.

When the model opts for a more minimalist boot style, which frequently selects heeled knee-high boot choices, such as the By Far Stevie boots and the Manu Atelier Duck boots.

Embrace this must-have footwear trend with similar styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SSENSE

To Buy: Dr. Martens Virginia Boots, $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Tony Bianco Seattle Boots, $285.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Circus By Sam Edelman Dinah Boots, $70.

Click through this gallery to see how more celebrities wear their favorite combat boots.

