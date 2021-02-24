×
Irina Shayk Gets Preppy in a Plaid Cardigan, Jeans and Her Favorite Chunky Boots

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Irina Shayk switched up her usual monochrome ensemble for a morning walk in New York City.

The model was spotted on Wednesday in the West Village neighborhood of Manhattan in a plaid pullover sweater from Burberry, which she styled over a light blue button-down shirt and jeans. She finished off her off-duty outfit with a camel-colored trench coat and her favorite chunky boots. For accessories, Shayk paired her square-shaped sunglasses with a black headband, a matching face mask, which she took off to sip her coffee, and a brown leather crossbody bag.

irina shayk, irina shayk style, irina shayk 2021
Irina Shayk on Feb. 24, 2021.
CREDIT: Splash

The Russian-born model’s favorite footwear silhouette of the moment continues to be the chunky boot. Shayk’s go-to shoe is both practical and stylish.

The model and actress gravitates towards black leather boots with a chunky lug sole to style with her usual trench coat and jeans combo. Shayk has been spotted in chunky boots from brands such as Dr. Martens, Both and Bottega Veneta.

irina shayk boots, irina shayk style, irina shayk 2021
A closer look at Irina Shayk’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash

Shayk’s footwear of choice for Wednesday’s outing appears to be a pair of leather boots from Polish designer Magda Butrym. The designer has both a knee-high version of the boot as well as a shorter, calf-length option available in the style. The two variations are available to shop at Net-a-porter.com starting at $1,160.

Irina Shayk out and about in a leather trench in New York. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729520_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Irina Shayk out and about in a leather trench in New York on Jan. 27, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA
It is unclear whether the model owns both pairs or just the knee-high version of the boot, which she was previously spotted in last month. Needless to say, the brand clearly has checked all the boxes for Shayk’s criteria when it comes to the perfect chunky boot.

Irina Shayk in New York City wearing black combat boots
A close up of Irina Shayk’s shoes on Jan. 27, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

Lug-sole boots continue to trend and are perfect for braving the elements thanks to their toothed rubber sole that can grip any surface. Below, take a look at a few other chunky boots that are similar to Shayk’s favorite footwear style of the moment.

