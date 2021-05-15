Irina Shayk Suits Up In Spring’s Hottest Hue With Her Most Beloved Boots

Irina Shayk can’t stop wearing this season’s favorite rosy hue, and she continued to prove her color trend prowess while taking a stroll in New York on Friday with her daughter, Lea.

The model wore a Hugo Boss Double-Breasted Jacket with the coordinate Wide Leg Trousers – both in the pink colorway. She teamed the monochrome blazer and tailored pants combination with pink and black accessories. Shayk selected the By Far Cush handbag in the Peony pink colorway, Givenchy Pierced Amina black sunglasses and a matching Barriere Basketweave face mask. Her gold hardware jewelry choices include the Jennifer Meyer “M” Pendant necklace and the Jennifer Zeuner Theresa Cross necklace.

Irina Shayk in New York City on May 14, 2021. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

For footwear, Shayk completed her daytime ensemble with a pair of Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up boots in the black colorway. These iconic shoes feature the brand’s signature 8-eye front design, yellow stitching, and are crafted from a smooth leather material with a cushioned air sole and an oil-resistant, non-slip sole. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on dr.martens.com.

Here’s a closer look at Irina Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

With this sighting, the Russian native fconfirms her affinity for the pink color trend. On May 7, Shayk styled a more subtle ode to this hue. She wore an Etro striped pink button-down shirt with Slvrlake jeans and the By Far Lana sandals in a rose colorway while on another outing with her daughter.

Irina Shayk on May 14, 2021. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Combat boots arguably are 2021’s hero boots and have long been a staple in the model’s everyday wardrobe. Some of her other favorite styles in this silhouette include the Magda Butrym knee-high combat boots, Both GAO High Combat boots and the Bottega Veneta Flat Combat Chelsea boots – all in the black colorways.

Add this contemporary classic boot to your wardrobe with similar styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Kenova Combat Boots, $108 (from $180).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Torando Combat Boots, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Hi Boots, $190.

