Irina Shayk Embodies Off-Duty NYC Cool in Chunky Biker-Inspired Boots and an Orange Minidress With ’70s Vibes

Irina Shayk chose a cool pair of chunky leather boots to stroll through New York City this morning, along with her 4-year-old daughter Lea Cooper.

The model, 34, was the picture of off-duty cool in a pair of Bottega Veneta’s black leather Chelsea boots—complete with biker embroidery—while out in the West Village. She topped them off with a vibrant orange Charlotte Knowles minidress and sharp black trench coat. Accessories included a black leather shoulder bag, cat-eye sunglasses, and a boldly printed Versace face mask. Cooper also took a page from her mom’s trendy style, wearing a woven bucket hat and Moschino T-shirt.

Irina Shayk (L) wears Bottega Veneta boots with daughter Lea Cooper in New York City’s West Village. CREDIT: Splash

The model mama has always been known for her bold street style. From matching jacket-and-skirt sets to cutout tops, punchy suits, and any number of minidresses, Shayk’s never one to shy away from a trend—or, frankly, wear whatever she pleases. This look is the latest in her range of eye-catching fashion moments, and we’re already obsessing over every element.

Shayk’s street style is known for combining of-the-moment trends with casual practicality, and today’s look was no exception. Wearing a minidress is a quick solution to beat the heat, and her choice of Knowles’ orange and peach printed style brought added bursts of color and ’70s funk.

Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City's West Village (Photo by Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com) CREDIT: Splash

While a circular shoulder bag and skinny cat-eye sunglasses are especially trendy right now, Shayk’s black Chelsea boots and trench were the ultimate staples of off-duty supermodel style. By incorporating both classic and trendier items, the model proved that she’s kept an eye on relevant fashion trends while keeping trusted pieces at the ready. The combination of pieces is also utterly effortless, proving Shayk’s carefree looks are the ultimate outfit inspirations.

The boots, of course, are central to Shayk’s aesthetic. She’s been a longtime fan of black leather combat styles, wearing them everywhere from running errands in New York to attending shows at Milan Fashion Week. While they’re an instant classic, the shoe’s chunky soles also bring carefree cool to any look, thanks to their origins in rock n’ roll style. Whether they’re Dr. Martens or the latest models from Chanel, Bottega or other top brands, Shayk’s penchant for leather lace-ups and Chelseas is undeniable.

Irina Shayk’s Bottega Veneta boots. CREDIT: Splash

Shayk’s addition of a Versace face mask also ties into her storied fashion career. After all, she’s one of the beloved muses of designer Donatella Versace, and has regularly worn the brand since she began modeling in 2005. It’s a smart addition to the look, not only cementing her relationship with the Italian house, but also showing that face masks can be fun to wear with bright prints and patterns (at least, while they’re still around).

Slip on a pair of Shayk-inspired boots for an instant dose of supermodel cool.

