Irina Shayk Wears 2021’s Buzziest Color Trend With Her Favorite Boots

Mustard shades have been everywhere for 2021. Yesterday, Irina Shayk let this season’s beloved color trend take center stage and paired the coziest statement coat with her favorite boot style while taking a stroll through New York City.

The model wore a hooded faux fur coat from Olēnich in the Curcuma colorway from the Ukrainian label’s Fall ’19 collection. It features a wrap style silhouette and a midi-length. She styled the eye-catching outerwear piece with a pair of black cashmere leggings from Intimissimi for a cozy off-duty look. Shayk teamed the daytime ensemble with a Poppy LissmanSnapper Sac Bag, in a coordinating mustard colorway, and accessorized with a black 47 baseball cap, Linda Farrow Lola sunglasses in a tortoise colorway and a black face mask.

Model Irina Shayk in New York City on Feb. 12, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the “Hercules” alumna completed the outfit with a pair of Schutz Moly Leather Combat Boots in the black colorway. These military-inspired shoes feature a mid-calf silhouette with lace-up detailing along the vamp with side buckle detailing in silver hardware and a 2.2-inch lugged rubber sole. They retail for $268 and are available for purchase on bloomingdales.com.

Here’s a closer look at the model’s combat boots. CREDIT: MEGA Shayk is known for her signature combat boot style and frequently coordinates them with bold, on-trend outerwear selections and colorful handbags. On Jan. 28, the model confirmed her affinity for this winter uniform formula and teamed a vibrant red leather coat and matching By Far handbag with a pair of knee-high combat boots from Magda Butrym.

Irina Shayk looks fashionable while wearing a red and black ensemble as walking around with a red Minnie Mouse and a red handbag in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Some of her other go-to lace-up boot options include the Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up boots, Both GAO High Combat boots and the Bottega Veneta Flat Combat Chelsea boots – all in the black colorways.

When the model opts for a more minimalist boot style, which frequently selects heeled knee-high boot choices, such as the By Far Stevie boots and the Manu Atelier Duck boots.

