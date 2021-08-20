Irina Shayk Pairs Cutoff Shorts With Dressy Loafers That Upgrade a Casual Look

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Irina Shayk pulled off an effortless look while out and about.

The supermodel was seen in Los Angeles on Thursday in a monochrome outfit. She added a dressy menswear touch to an overall casual look. Shayk wore a black cotton Balenciaga T-shirt and black cutoff denim shorts for a simple summery style. She added dark black sunglasses and a black bag with a gold chain to her outfit, as well as a thin necklace.

Irina Shayk in Los Angeles. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Shayk topped her off the all-black ensemble with black leather loafers and black Burberry crew socks. The footwear added a surprising polished touch to the otherwise casual fit. The flat slip-on loafers featured gold hardware across the upper. The classic shoe has been in style for decades and isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

Irina Shayk in Los Angeles. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

As for the model, the monochrome look is just one of the many trendy outfits that she sports in both her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of runways and campaigns for major fashion powerhouses like Moschino, Versace and more. She also recently dipped her toes into fashion designing with Tamara Mellon. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

Add a classic style to your closet with a black leather loafer like Shayk’s.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Women’s Loraine Loafers, $130

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Buy Now: Urban Outfitters Esme Chain Loafer, $69

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Buy Now: Givenchy G-Chain Leather Loafers, $850

See more celebrities who love wearing loafers.