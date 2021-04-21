Irina Shayk Is Streetwear Chic in a Twist on a Varsity Jacket & the Chunkiest Leather Boots

Irina Shayk scores an A+ for her menswear-inspired look on Monday while spending time with her 4-year-old, Lea, on the streets of New York City.

The supermodel sported a royal-blue-and-yellow pinstriped overcoat with a varsity-inspired patch by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. She layered the statement outerwear over minimalist basics, such as a baggy white button-down shirt and sleek black leggings.

Shayk further accessorized her luxuriously laid-back ensemble with glamorous “Piper” frames from the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini by Lozza collection and a matching mustard-hued purse. This Instagram-famous brand By Far designed the “Manu” baguette bag and it can be purchased via Farfetch for $555.

Irina Shayk steps out and about in New York, April 2021. CREDIT: MEGA The 35-year-old model also rocked an edgy take on the motorcycle boot trend, which has been a favorite among fashion houses like Balenciaga, Prada, Chanel, and Bottega Veneta, for the past few runway seasons. You can wear the statement style into the warmer months with a mini skirt or baggy jeans as a seasonless staple.

Irina Shayk looks stylish in a striped coat as walking around in the west village in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA Shayk is no stranger to all types of top-notch sidewalk styles, both personally and professionally. For example, she was spotted in a timeless black blazer, classic white tee, and her favorite black leggings, while dropping off her daughter at school a few days ago. Classic pieces balanced a wild set of zebra-printed, kitten-heeled boots by Polish designer Magda Butrym.

Irina Shayk takes her daughter Lea for a walk in New York, April 14. CREDIT: MEGA

Nevertheless, Shayk’s on-set style and footwear game are equally chic. Posing at a Victoria’s Secret shoot in New York last week, the top model showcased the lingerie brand’s $55 hot-pink silk slip dress under a beige trench coat — and a pair of white socks and chunky loafers. The photoshoot was a nod to the company’s 90s and ’00s heyday.

Throughout her modeling career, the Russian-born model has also served as the face of high-fashion campaigns and catwalks for the likes of Burberry, Moschino, and Versace to name a few.

Go edgy like Irina Shayk in these leather boots inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Other Stories

Buy Now: Other Stories Chunky Leather Boots, $229.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cos

Buy Now: Cos Chunky Chelsea Boots, $285.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Free People Hawley Boots, $268.

Click through the gallery to find more of Irina Shayk’s top street style looks over the years.