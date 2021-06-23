×
Irina Shayk Makes Leather Pants Work for Summer With a Crop Top and Trending ‘Ugly’ Sandals

By Robyn Merrett
Leather pants for summer? We think so.

Irina Shayk made a case for wearing the sleek look during the warmer months when she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday. For her outing, the model opted for straight-leg leather trousers that featured a stitch lining at the knee, zipper and hem.

To give the traditionally fall/winter look a summery upgrade, the supermodel paired the pants with an oversized crop top from Burberry. She then accessorized with layered necklaces, squared sunglasses and a chain strap shoulder bag.

irina shayk, crop top, leather pants, sandals
Irina Shayk out in New York City on June 23.
CREDIT: Splash News
irina shayk, sandals, nyc
A closer view of Irina Shayk’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Shayk further dressed down the leather pants with her footwear, opting for a silhouette trending big this season: “ugly” sandals. Shayk’s pair came in black and featured chunky, buckled straps and a thick outsole.

“Ugly” sandals get their name for their often chunky construction and bulky straps. The look, which has been around on the fashion scene for some time, experienced a revitalization last year as shoppers began leaning on cozy footwear amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, silhouettes from Birkenstock, Teva and Crocs grew increasingly popular with luxury labels like Burberry, Prada and Chanel debuting their own versions.

irina shayk, black dress, sandals, nyc
Irina Shayk out in New York City on June 22.
CREDIT: Splash News

Shayk is a bag fan of the trend. Just yesterday she stepped out in chunky sandals from Burberry, which she paired with a black mini dress — layered underneath a “boyfriend” shirt. She’s also worn today’s pair on multiple occasions, one instance coming on June 16. That day, Shayk paired the shoes with a button-up and baggy shorts.

Try out the “ugly” sandal trend with these picks below.

steve madden, moore platform slide sandal, ugly sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Moore Platform Slide Sandal, $80

all saints, black sandals, ugly sandal trend
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: All Saints Women’s Mae Leather Sandals, $198

prada, leather lug sole sandals, ugly sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Prada Leather Lug-Sole Ankle Strap Sandals, $895

Click through the gallery to see Irina Shayk’s best street style looks.

