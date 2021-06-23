Irina Shayk Makes Leather Pants Work for Summer With a Crop Top and Trending ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Leather pants for summer? We think so.

Irina Shayk made a case for wearing the sleek look during the warmer months when she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday. For her outing, the model opted for straight-leg leather trousers that featured a stitch lining at the knee, zipper and hem.

To give the traditionally fall/winter look a summery upgrade, the supermodel paired the pants with an oversized crop top from Burberry. She then accessorized with layered necklaces, squared sunglasses and a chain strap shoulder bag.

Shayk further dressed down the leather pants with her footwear, opting for a silhouette trending big this season: “ugly” sandals. Shayk’s pair came in black and featured chunky, buckled straps and a thick outsole.

“Ugly” sandals get their name for their often chunky construction and bulky straps. The look, which has been around on the fashion scene for some time, experienced a revitalization last year as shoppers began leaning on cozy footwear amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, silhouettes from Birkenstock, Teva and Crocs grew increasingly popular with luxury labels like Burberry, Prada and Chanel debuting their own versions.

Shayk is a bag fan of the trend. Just yesterday she stepped out in chunky sandals from Burberry, which she paired with a black mini dress — layered underneath a “boyfriend” shirt. She’s also worn today’s pair on multiple occasions, one instance coming on June 16. That day, Shayk paired the shoes with a button-up and baggy shorts.

