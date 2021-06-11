Irina Shayk Gets Edgy at the Playground in Lace-Up Boots & a Black Jumpsuit

Irina Shayk rules the New York City streets in a sleek black jumpsuit and lace-up leather boots.

The model was spotted on a playground date with her 4-year-old daughter, Lea Cooper. Shayk flaunted her runway-ready figure in a black Versace jumpsuit, accessorized with a matching face mask and dark sunglasses. The look was completed with a black leather Olympia bag by Burberry.

Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

The Versace muse’s black boots were a focal point of her look, adding an extra edge from mixed materials. The polished leather mimicked a brogue style, while woven uppers with striped laces seemed reminiscent of athletic sneakers. Boots are a style signature for the model; she’s been a longtime fan of black boots with utilitarian soles, wearing lace-up and Chelsea styles by Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Magda Butrym. This pair’s chunky rubber soles bring instant cool to her look, a strong base for the jumpsuit’s streamlined figure.

Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Shayk’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Shayk’s always been known for her dynamic off-duty looks. From matching jacket-and-skirt sets to cutout tops, bold suits, and numerous minidresses, she’s never one to shy away from current trends — or add her own twist to statement-making pieces. Earlier this month, Shayk was also seen in a full Mugler spring ’21 ensemble, fittingly from the brand’s viral fashion film she modeled in this year.

Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

2021 has been a big year for Shayk, who’s become the new face of Oscar de la Renta’s newest Alibi fragrance. She’s also modeled in campaigns for brands like Moschino and Mimi Luzon, as well as rocked runways for Versace and Michael Kors during Fashion Month. The Russian model’s additionally added designer to her resume, having just launched a capsule shoe collection with Tamara Mellon. Featuring slouchy boots, high-heeled sandals, and buckled flatform sandals dropping throughout the month of June, the line’s sure to bring Shayk’s edgy and effortless style to fashionistas everywhere.

