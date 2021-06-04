Irina Shayk Is Rock N’ Roll-Ready in Graphic T-Shirt, Ripped Jeans & Edgy Combat Boots

Irina Shayk rocked the streets of New York City yesterday in a pair of edgy combat boots.

The model, 34, embodied rockstar-level cool in a vintage Britney Spears T-shirt and light-wash distressed jeans. On the jewelry front, Shayk donned several gold pendant necklaces, minimalist earrings and eclectic chunky acrylic rings. Her outfit’s ’90s vibes were also furthered by two key accessories: retro tiny sunglasses and a hot pink, reptile-embossed shoulder bag.

Shayk’s edgiest outfit element, however, came from her boots. The Versace muse’s black leather Dr. Martens 1460’s were undeniably versatile, and instantly recognizable as a staple of rock n’ roll culture. Featuring laces that Shayk knotted in the front—making the pair work for her!—and rubber soles to maintain balance against the wet New York streets, the footwear choice was both practical and punk. Similar 1460 boots currently retail for $150 on DrMartens.com.

Shayk’s always been known for her bold off-duty looks. From matching jacket-and-skirt sets to cutout tops, bold suits, and numerous minidresses, she’s never one to shy away from a trend — or add her own twist to one. While this full look keeps things casual, the use of pieces like Shayk’s acrylic rings and shoulder bag show she’s kept an eye on what’s popular right now. Like all of her outfits, this ensemble also looks particularly effortless, confirming Shayk as a top street style star.

The combat boots are also a signature of Shayk’s personal style. She’s been a longtime fan of black leather boots, wearing them everywhere from running errands in New York to attending shows at Milan Fashion Week. While they’re an instant classic, her Dr. Martens’ rubberized soles also bring carefree cool to any look, due to their rock n’ roll fashion origins. The model has also been seen in similar lace-up and Chelsea styles by Bottega Veneta, Chanel, and Magda Butrym.

2021 has been a major year for Shayk, who’s become the new face of Oscar de la Renta’s newest Alibi fragrance and modeled for brands like Versace and Mugler during Fashion Month. The Russian model’s additionally added “designer” to her resume, having just launched a capsule shoe collection with none other than Tamara Mellon. Featuring slouchy boots, high-heeled sandals, and buckled flatform sandals dropping throughout the month of June, the line’s sure to bring Shayk’s style to fashionistas everywhere.

