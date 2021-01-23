×
Irina Shayk Confirms 2021’s Hottest Hue With A Knit Two-Piece Set, Shearling Coat & Chunky Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Irina Shayk looks stylish with a yellow outfit and a large brown coat while on a coffee run in NYC
While taking a stroll yesterday in New York, Irina Shayk proved that shearling outerwear layered with a knit set and chunky boots is the perfect off-duty uniform and shared her continued affinity for sunny neon hues.

The model wore a matching sweater and pants in a vibrant yellow shade from Live In The Process. She wore the brand’s Marl Cardigan in their Spectra colorway teamed with the coordinating Marl Flare pants. These two loungewear-inspired pieces retail for $248 and $258, respectively, on liveintheprocess.com.  Over the top, the “Hercules” alumna styled the $,3800 Jordan shearling coat in the Brown colorway from the emerging label, By Mannei.

Irina Shayk looks stylish with a yellow outfit and a large brown coat while on a coffee run in Manhattan’s West Village area. 22 Jan 2021 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728349_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Irina Shayk looks stylish with a yellow outfit and a large brown coat while on a coffee run in Manhattan’s West Village area. 22 Jan 2021.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
The former Sports Illustrated cover star accessorized the trendy ensemble with the By Far Cush Leather Shoulder Bag in the Yellow colorway. It retails for $540 and is available for purchase on bergdorfgoodman.com. For jewelry, Shayk opted for the Diamond Baguette Cross and Edith Link necklaces from Jennifer Meyer as well as $15 Butterfly Hoops earrings from Edens Edge Boutique. For footwear, the Russian native completed the outfit with a pair of chunky sole black boots.

Irina Shayk looks stylish with a yellow outfit and a large brown coat while on a coffee run in Manhattan’s West Village area. 22 Jan 2021 Pictured: Irina Shayk. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728349_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Irina Shayk looks stylish with a yellow outfit and a large brown coat while on a coffee run in Manhattan’s West Village area. 22 Jan 2021.
CREDIT: LRNYC / MEGA
This sighting comes on the heels of the runway model stepping out in several ultra-chic shoe pairings this week and proves that combat, lug sole, and knee-high ruched boots continue to her go-to silhouettes. Also on Jan. 22, Shayk embraced the brown leather-inspired trend and paired her Manu Atelier Duck Boots with the Nanushka Eddy Shacket and DL1961 Patti Jeans, complete with a Manu Atelier Cylinder handbag.

A few days before, the media personality wore the iconic Bottega Veneta Flat Chelsea Combat Boots with an Aya Muse Knit Flare Jumpsuit, Lamarque Malva Coat, a navy faux fur bucket hat, and a By Far Kiki bag.

Some of her other favorite boot styles include the Dr. Martens 1461 Lace-Up Boot and Both GAO High Boots. She also has been spotted in sneaker styles from brands, such as Versace and Nike.

Embrace the model’s urban cool boot style with similar lug sole options available below.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Cosmo Boots, $195.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Tanked Chelsea Boots, $180.

CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Villa Rouge Painter Lug Sole Boots, $225.

Click through this gallery to see more of Irina Shayk’s best street style looks over the years. 

