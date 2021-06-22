Irina Shayk Gives Her Little Black Dress a Casual Twist With a Boyfriend Shirt & ‘Ugly’ Sandals

We can always count on Irina Shayk to serve up an effortless street style look.

On Tuesday, the supermodel and her daughter Lea Cooper stepped out for a walk in New York City. For the casual outing, Shayk sported wardrobe stable: a little black dress. The frock featured gathered sides and a drawstring detail at the hem.

For years — if not decades — little black dresses have proven to be a must-have. The style is timeless as it can be paired with virtually anything and worn in the spring, summer, fall and winter.

Irina Shayk out in New York City on June 22. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash News

Giving her little black dress a casual twist, Shayk layered the mini underneath a classic white button up. The star wore the “boyfriend” style shirt, which was almost the same length as her dress, open, adding to the relaxed feel. Shayk then accessorized with layered necklaces, silver hoop earrings, and a chain strap shoulder handbag.

As for footwear, Shayk continued the cozy theme with a pair of chunky black sandals from Burberry. The shoes are of a leather construction and feature two straps across the feet as well as the label’s monogram motif in gold. Though from a luxury brand, Shayk’s sandals can be classified as an iteration of the “ugly” sandal trend.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Burberry Black Leather Monogram Flat Sandals, $770

“Ugly” sandals get their name for their often chunky construction and bulky straps. The look, which has been around on the fashion scene for some time, experienced a revitalization last year as shoppers began leaning on cozy footwear amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, silhouettes from Birkenstock, Teva and Crocs grew increasingly popular with luxury labels like Burberry, Prada and Chanel debuting their own versions.

Click through the gallery to see Irina Shayk’s best street style moments.