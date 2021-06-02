×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Irina Shayk Brings the Monochrome Trend into Spring With a Mini Dress & Slouchy Boots From Her Tamara Mellon Collab

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
irina-shayk-june-2-side-featured
February 2020
February 2020
February 2020
January 2020
View Gallery 22 Images

Irina Shayk is proof that mini dresses are back.

For some time, midi silhouettes were the “it” dress, but it looks like shorter styles are making a comeback. On Wednesday, Shayk stepped out for a stroll with her daughter in New York City, wearing a button-up number that came in a soft tan hue. The dress was also of leather construction and stopped above her knees.

The supermodel the accessorized with a taupe colored shoulder bag and coffee-colored sunglasses. Continuing the monochrome theme, Shayk opted for a pair of slouchy beige boot from her newly unveiled collaboration with Tamara Mellon.

irina shayk, mini dress, boots, tamara mellon
Irina Shayk out in New York City on June 2.
CREDIT: Splash News
irina shayk, dress, boots, nyc
Irina Shayk.
CREDIT: Splash News

Called the Escape — and retailing for $895 — the style features a lug sole, a signature look for the collection, and a round toe. Together, Shayk and Mellon created two other shoe styles coming in the form of sandals. The Sand Dune, retailing for $595, is a black edgy flatform sandal with adjustable buckles. Sun Valley, retailing for $695, is a heeled sandal offered in both mustard and terracotta with a lug sole platform.

Related

Hailey Baldwin Channels the Early 2000s in a Scarf Top, Cargo Pants & Chunky Skate Shoes

Olivia Culpo Is Workout-Ready in a Black Biker Shorts Set & the Puffiest Sandals

Bella Thorne Goes Y2K-Chic in a Floral Bikini & Slime Green Knee-High Boots

The Sand Dune sandals arrive online and in Tamara Mellon stores on June 1, with two colorways of the Sun Valley heels landing on June 15 and the Escape boots finishing off the drop on June 27.

tamara mellon, irina shayk, collaboration, shoe, escape boot
Escape boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Shayk’s collaboration with Tamara Mellon comes as no surprise as the star is not just a supermodel, but a trendsetter. When she’s not in boots from her upcoming collab, the mom of one is a lover of sneakers, thong sandals and trending combat boots. For her NYC walks, she often pairs her footwear with fun ensembles, including sweatpants, trench coats, blazers and statement pants. Her go to brands include: Bottega Veneta, Prada, Dr. Martens, Nike and Stuart Weitzman.

As we await Shayk’s collab with Tamara Mellon to drop, shop these lookalike picks below.

schutz, xayane bootie, tan lug boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Xayane Bootie, $95 (was $158)

steve madden, howler boot, tan lug sole boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Steve Madden Howler Boot, $100

gianvito rossi, chester knit sock lug sole booties, tan booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Chester Knit Sock Lug-Sole Booties, $1,095

Click through the gallery to see more street style moments from Irina Shayk.

ISA TanTec and LITE logos on Sponsored By ISA TanTec

Creating a More Sustainable Future at ISA TanTec

As an industry leader in leather, ISA TanTec™ is setting new sustainability standards.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad