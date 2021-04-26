Irina Shayk Provides the Perfect ‘Rocker-Chic’ Outfit Formula in Kanye West-Commissioned DMX T-Shirt & Chunky Thigh High Boots

Irina Shayk mastered the “rocker-chic” aesthetic with just two wardrobe pieces.

On Monday, Shayk stepped out in New York City with her 4-year-old daughter Lea, wearing an oversized black graphic t-shirt. The long sleeve top featured an image of the late and legendary rapper DMX, who died earlier this month. The t-shirt, which comes with a $200 price tag, was commissioned by Kanye West and designed by Balenciaga. The top raised money for DMX’s family following his death. The look has since sold out.

Shayk accessorized the look with layered necklaces and a chain shoulder bag. Shayk continued the grunge theme with her footwear as she sported a pair of leather thigh-high boots.

The shoes featured a slouchy construction, rounded toe and were finalized with a lug-sole.

Irina Shayk out in New York City on April 26. CREDIT: MEGA

Irina Shayk CREDIT: MEGA

If you’re looking to try out the rocker-chic aesthetic, Shayk’s outfit made the style look easy as she only needed a top and the right shoes. Using the oversized shirt as a dress is a simple yet perfect hack as it requires little effort. Graphic t-shirts will also always work as most are from artists or films that were most popular in the ’90s — a time period where the style was prominent. Shayk’s boots finalize the look as the grunge aesthetic is all about combat or edgy black boots.

While it may seem black boots are a bit unconventional for spring, you can keep them out of storage with t-shirt dresses, oversized button downs with denim shorts and even slip dresses.

When it comes to her own personal style, Shayk is definitely a boot girl. Aside from today’s pairs, the supermodel is a fan of silhouettes, including heeled, knee-high and combat from Dr. Martens, Schutz and more. Other brands she keeps in rotation include Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman, Nike, Burberry and Gucci.

Copy Irina Shayk’s look with these boots below.

