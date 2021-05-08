Irina Shayk Styles Spring’s Hottest Color Trend for a Mother-Daughter Date

Irina Shayk styled coordinating mother-daughter ensembles with her daughter Lea for their outing to the American Girl store in New York City on Friday and confirmed 2021’s bright pink color trend.

The model wore an Etro cotton striped button-down shirt in a pink and white colorway and styled it with the Slvrlake London Cropped High-Rise jeans in a medium blue denim wash. For jewelry, Shayk selected the Jennifer Zeuner Theresa Cross Necklace, the brand’s coordinating Huggie Earrings, a Tootsie Jewelry Custom Name Necklace and a Made By Mary Personalized Lana Bar Necklace. She also accessorized the look with a pair of Dmy by Dmy Olsen sunglasses and a Maskc face mask.

Irina Shayk with her daughter, Lea on May 7, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Shayk completed her daytime attire with a pair of the By Far Lana Sandals in the rose pink colorway. These shoes feature a full leather construction with a ruched strap detail across the vamp, an open square toe and a thin 3.1-inch heel. They retail for $470 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at Irina Shayk’s sandals. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Bright pink hues were seen all over the spring ’21 runways, from Chanel to Miu Miu and Valentino – making it the color to watch as the weather warms up. Among the celebrity street style circuit, Shayk has confirmed her affinity for the vibrant trend. On April 14, the model embraced an early 2000s-era aesthetic and styled a hot pink slip dress with a beige trench coat and the buzzy black loafers with white socks look.

Irina Shayk poses for a photo shoot for Victoria’s Secret in New York, April 13. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Shayk’s signature look includes tailored and edgy basics in on-trend colorways, which she often teams with a combat or chunky sole boot. Some of her favorite styles include Dr. Martens 1460 Lace-Up boots, Both GAO High combat boots and the Bottega Veneta Flat combat chelsea boots. When the model opts for a more minimalist boot style, she frequently selects heeled knee-high boot choices, such as the By Far Stevie boots and the Manu Atelier Duck boots.

Embrace the rosy-hued sandal trend with similar styles available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Draya Sandals, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Dora Teymur Ruched Square Toe Sandals, $152 (from $380).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

To Buy: Zara Heeled Square Toe Sandals, $70.

