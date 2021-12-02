Irina Shayk Goes Daring in Risky Cutout Top with Suit and Pumps to ‘Nightmare Alley’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Irina Shayk played up the casual part of business casual on the red carpet.

The Russian model attended the premiere of “Nightmare Alley” on Wednesday night in NYC. She wore a black pinstripe Burberry suit to the event with a leather cutout top underneath her suit jacket. She pulled her hair back and skipped jewelry, keeping the outfit the center point of her whole look. Shayk added a black quilted bag with a gold chain to the ensemble.

Irina Shayk at the premiere of ‘Nightmare Alley’ On Dec. 1. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the supermodel wore a classic style. Her black pumps peeked out under the hem of her trousers. The closed, pointed-toe style added to the business style of the overall look. Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular shoes, now that live events and glamorous dressing have returned. The style adds a sharp finish to any look, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes.

Irina Shayk at the premiere of ‘Nightmare Alley’ On Dec. 1. CREDIT: Nancy Kaszerman/Zuma / SplashNews.com

As for Shayk herself, the bold look this week is just one of the many on-trend combinations that she stays on top of with her off-duty and in-show style. Throughout her career, the top model has served as the face of campaigns and runways for major fashion powerhouses like Versace, Moschino and more. When she isn’t working, her go-to footwear brands include everything from Dr. Martens and Nike to Amina Muaddi and Stuart Weitzman.

