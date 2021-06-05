×
Irina Shayk Is Sleek and Sexy in Mugler Jeans And Combat Boots in NYC

By Aaron Royce
Irina Shayk, Lea Cooper, combat boots
Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk beat the New York City heat yesterday in daring jeans and combat boots.

The model, 34, was spotted yesterday while out and about with her 4-year-old daughter, Lea Cooper. Shayk flaunted her runway-ready figure in a sexy black bodysuit and jeans, both by Mugler. She accessorized with simple silver chain earrings and gray Illesteva sunglasses, along with Burberry’s white leather Olympia shoulder bag. Cooper also wore a statement-making look, accessorizing her floral dress and mini orange purse with a cup of ice cream.

Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City.
Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Irina Shayk, combat boots
A closer look at Shayk’s combat boots.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Shayk’s black combat boots were a focal point of her look, adding extra edge from their thick rubber soles and polished leather. They’re one of her personal style signatures, after all; she’s been a longtime fan of black boots with utilitarian soles, wearing lace-up and Chelsea styles by Chanel, Bottega Veneta and Magda Butrym. This pair’s chunky rubber soles bring effortless cool to this look, a strong base for the slim jean and bodysuits’ streamlined silhouettes. Though the Versace muse’s boots weren’t identified, a similar Tommy Jeans style retails for $174 (previously $268) on Farfetch.com.

Tommy Jeans, boots combat boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Shayk’s always been known for her dynamic off-duty looks. From matching jacket-and-skirt sets to cutout tops, bold suits, and numerous minidresses, she’s never one to shy away from current trends — or add her own twist to statement-making pieces. The full Mugler ensemble seems a natural fit, as Shayk modeled for the brand’s viral spring ’21 film this year.

Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City.
Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The one-shoulder tank trend gets an update as a strappy bodysuit, which is currently sold out. Shayk’s white denim features black side panels that appear in the silhouette of thong-like chaps on the backside. Though the look might seem especially daring to some, it’s just another daytime look for the street style star. Her jeans retail for $531 on Mytheresa.com.

Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City.
Irina Shayk and Lea Cooper in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Mugler, jeans
CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

2021 has been a big year for Shayk, who’s become the new face of Oscar de la Renta’s newest Alibi fragrance. She’s also modeled in campaigns for brands like Moschino and Mimi Luzon, as well as rocked runways for Versace and Michael Kors during Fashion Month. The Russian model’s additionally added designer to her resume, having just launched a capsule shoe collection with Tamara Mellon. Featuring slouchy boots, high-heeled sandals, and buckled flatform sandals dropping throughout the month of June, the line’s sure to bring Shayk’s edgy and effortless style to fashionistas everywhere.

Bring your looks a utilitarian punch with leather combat boots, inspired by Irina Shayk.

Karl Lagerfeld, boots combat boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Karl Lagerfeld Troupe boots, $221 (was $316).

Aldo, boots combat boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aldo Nigoniel boots, $120 (was $150).

Anne Klein, boots combat boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Anne Klein Duncan boots, $60 (was $80).

Click through the gallery to see more street style moments from Irina Shayk.

Access exclusive content

