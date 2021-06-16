Irina Shayk Nails the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend in a Boyfriend Shirt & Surprisingly Baggy Shorts

Irina Shayk hit the streets of NYC in an effortless look.

Accompanied by her 4-year-old daughter, Lea Cooper, the supermodel was spotted Tuesday in Brooklyn. She stepped out in a casual but stylish summery look with a large oversized Burberry button-up shirt and a pair of Burberry shorts. Her black lace bra popped through the top as it was buttoned up only partway. She also added a pair of dark shades and silver necklaces and tied her hair back in an elegant updo to finish off the look.

CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Shayk slid into “ugly” black sandals. The shoes feature thick double straps on the upper with gold buckles. The low-platform soles added the right touch of casual and chic to match the rest of the look.

A closer view of Irina Shayk’s sandals. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The Russian model has been known for her dynamic off-duty looks for years. From matching jacket-and-skirt sets to cutout tops, minidresses and suits she’s never one to shy away from current trends — or add her own twist to statement-making pieces.

Though we’re only six months in, Shayk has had a big year in 2021. She became the new face of Oscar de la Renta’s newest Alibi fragrance, and she also modeled in campaigns for brands like Moschino and Mimi Luzon. Shayk additionally ventured into designing, having just launched a capsule shoe collection with Tamara Mellon. Featuring slouchy boots, high-heeled sandals, and buckled flatform sandals dropping throughout the month of June, the line’s sure to bring Shayk’s edgy and effortless style to fashionistas everywhere.

