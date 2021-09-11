Irina Shayk Keeps It Casual in an All-Black Outfit, Oversized Bag, & Edgy Loafers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Irina Shayk was back to an all-black ensemble in New York City on Saturday.

The 35-year-old model was on her way to breakfast in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood wearing a casual outfit — a long black button-down shirt over a thin tank top, black cut-off shorts with distressed hems, and silver-tone black loafers with contrasting white socks.

She carried an oversized black bag suitable for errands and wore black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sunny morning. As for jewelry, Shayk opted for a gold chain pendant necklace and delicate drop earrings.

Irina Shayk walks to breakfast in West Village in New York City CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A few weeks ago, the model was seen in Los Angeles in a similar monochromatic outfit, wearing a black cotton Balenciaga T-shirt and black cutoff denim. She had on her signature Celine sunglasses, a barely-there gold necklace, and a small Burberry Olympia bag clutched to her body.

Once again, she topped off the dark duds with the same chunky black leather loafers and black Burberry crew socks.

Irina Shayk in all black in NYC CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Shayk’s off-duty style is just as chic by the beach — with more color thrown in. Back in August, she took Ibiza by storm by the pool in a neon green bikini complete with high-hip bottom.

Known for incorporating unexpected and of-the-moment footwear styles, the supermodel broke out a set of Burberry thigh-high leather boots, featuring a slouchy fit with slick uppers and cutout handles across the shaft. Set atop a 4.25-inch block heel, the British luxury house’s Alto silhouette retails for an impressive $2,590 at Nordstrom.

Ready for fall footwear shopping? Snag a pair of loafers like Shayk’s to wear with trousers and mini skirts.

