Yvonne Orji Stuns in White Oscar de la Renta Wedding Dress & Barely-There Pumps on ‘Insecure’ Series Finale

On Sunday, “Insecure” wrapped its fifth and final season, giving fans closure and its characters happy endings in a string of flash-forwards. While the show mainly focused on Issa Dee (Issa Rae), it also touched on her close friends’ personal and professional lives. One of them being her best friend, Molly Carter, who is played by Yvonne Orji.

In the beloved HBO comedy, Orji balances her career and struggles to find love. After years of finding herself and her soulmate, she finally ties the knot with her coworker, Taurean (Leonard Robinson). Although Molly worried that she would “mess things up,” time splits and we’re at their beautiful dream wedding. This was one of the most heartwarming moments on the finale as it proved that everything was always going to work out in the end.

Yvonnie Orji in Oscar de la Renta gown and Brother Vellies pumps on season finale of “Insecure.” CREDIT: Raymond Liu

The couple goes on to celebrate their marriage with a breathtaking European ceremony. Molly looked heavenly as she appeared in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta fall 2019 grown. The dazzling ensemble was styled by Shiona Turini. The strapless embroidered dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a full corset back. Molly finished off her look with clear pointed-toe pumps by Brother Vellies.

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae on series finale of “Insecure.” CREDIT: Raymond Liu

Her bridesmaids were just as radiant as they stood behind her in red couture Maison Valentino gowns. Another unforgettable moment was the final shot of Issa and Molly. The besties have remained the pressing beat of the series as their friendship thrived on loyalty and fun.

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae on the series finale of “Insecure.”

Though their relationship was met with doubt and challenges, they ended up being more secure than ever. Watching Rae and Orji find a comfortable rhythm after years of back and forth was the happy ending that everyone was waiting for.

See Issa Rae’s style through the years.