Iggy Azalea Takes the Stage in a Daring Hot Pink Corset Belt and Checkered Boots With a Matching Jumpsuit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The “New Classic” debuted a new look for her latest concert in California.

While performing at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, the “Booty” singer stepped onstage in a daring ensemble. Her look featured a sleeveless checkerboard jumpsuit, as well as matching gloves. Cinching the look was a neon pink corset belt, featuring a multicolored sunset print and crystal accents on its front. Azalea’s look also included neon pink panels one her gloves — all of which matched her latest hair transformation: neon pink streaks.

Iggy Azalea performs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Where shoes were concerned, Azalea continued her statement-making style in coordinating checkerboard boots. Her knee-high printed shoes appeared to feature pointed toes and heels at least 3 inches in height, as well as black laces. When paired with her patterned jumpsuit and gloves, the pair created a full monochrome effect.

Related Caitlyn Jenner Gets Sporty in Polo, Skinny Jeans and Puma Sneakers With Pops of Neon on California Governor Tour Kate Beckinsale Has a 'Hot Girl Summer' in Animal-Print Crop Top and Black Platform Boots Kate Beckinsale Is Chic at Home in All-Black Outfit and Knee-High Platform Boots

Iggy Azalea performs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Azalea’s boots. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Monochrome styling, which incorporates pairing clothes and shoes in the same print or color, has overtaken the fashion world this year. Streamlined single-tone looks have been spotted in recent weeks on numerous celebrities like Megan Fox, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora, in addition to Azalea.

Iggy Azalea performs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Calif. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, the “Fancy” singer prefers daring and trendy silhouettes. Most recently, she’s been seen in Aquazzura’s cutout pumps, as well as Bottega Veneta’s woven sandals and PVC mules by Amina Muaddi and Femme LA. Off-duty, her looks include Yeezy sneakers and Ugg boots. However, Azalea’s also tapped into fashion design and modeling during her career, releasing a 2015 line with Steve Madden and starring in campaigns for Revolve and Forever 21.

Strap into daring knee-high boots, inspired by Iggy Azalea.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Tove boots, $160.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Felinda boots, $229.

Click through the gallery for more of Azalea’s boldest shoe moments over the years.