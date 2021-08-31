Idina Menzel Dazzles in a Glittering Black Skirt and Thin-Strap Sandals at ‘Cinderella’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Idina Menzel gave sophistication and poshness with her latest look.

The actress appeared on the purple carpet for the “Cinderella” premiere last night. Menzel plays Cinderella’s stepmother, Vivian, in the 2021 adaptation of the fairytale movie. Outfit-wise, Menzel sported a black ensemble that incorporated a turtleneck sweater and a sequined ankle-length skirt by Alberta Ferretti. She accessorized the look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and a variety of jewelry from the brands Fallon and Effy.

Actress Idina Menzel arrives at the premiere of Amazon Studios’ ‘Cinderella’ at the Greek Theatre. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

A closer look at Idina Menzel’s Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

For footwear, Menzel slipped on a pair of sleek heeled sandals also by Jimmy Choo that featured an ankle strap for security.

The “Let It Go” singer’s personal style consists of items that, essentially, “get the job done.” Her Instagram displays her wearing button-downs, slinky dresses and durable jeans when she’s not promoting a new Broadway show she’s a part of or promoting a new project or performance. She also has an affinity for striking outerwear, intricate leathers and tailored suiting. Her typical shoe aesthetic includes sharp heeled sandals, eye-catching boots and powerful pumps.

On red carpets, The “Wicked” actress adorns herself in gowns from brands like J. Mendel, Alberta Ferretti and Paule Ka. She even wore Zac Posen to the Tony Awards in 2014. Also, in that same year, for the MET Gala, Menzel got the help of Anna Wintour to pick out her gown (she ended up wearing Donna Karen Atelier) for the biggest night in fashion.

