Hunter Schafer Goes Grunge in Printed Tights and Bold Chelsea Boots

By Nicole Zane
Hunter Schafer’s Red Carpet Style Evolution
Hunter Schafer’s Red Carpet Style Evolution
Hunter Schafer’s Red Carpet Style Evolution
Hunter Schafer’s Red Carpet Style Evolution
Hunter Schafer is channeling teen spirit.

The “Euphoria” star grabbed a cup of joe at Mad Lab Coffee in Los Angeles today in a ’90s-inspired grunge outfit. It consisted of a Rick Owens asymmetric-hem shearling jacket, which is currently available for $6,765 on Farfetch, and Prada’s nylon and saffiano leather shoulder bag in yellow for $1,990.

The LGBTQIA+ rights activist strutted in Sorel’s Brex Chelsea bootie, which retails for $160. Schafer’s printed, black tights play up the punk aesthetic that’s on-trend right now.

The 22-year-old Prada model’s personal style typically comprises of edgy footwear, such as a mix of knee-high and thigh-high boot silhouettes, camel-toe sneakers, square-toe boots and loafers. The entertainer’s ready-to-wear choices are typically reminiscent of the ’90s heyday and has incorporated high-end designer labels like Dion Lee, Givenchy and Schiaparelli.

Hunter Schafer grabs coffee in a Rick Owens jacket and Sorel boots.
When it comes to red carpet events, though, Schafer opts for luxury labels like Tom Ford, Thom Browne and Sies Marjan. Recently, the star became the face of Prada‘s latest campaign featuring the Galleria Bag.

See Hunter Schafer’s most dramatic red carpet looks through the years.

