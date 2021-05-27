Hunter Schafer Gives Her Shirt Dress an Upgrade in the Wildest Thigh-High Leather Boots

Hunter Schafer’s style remains unmatched.

The “Euphoria” star worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach to pair a sleek shirt dress with thigh-high boots, both from Peter Do on May 26, as shown on Roach’s Instagram page.

The Vaiora Thigh-High Boots are made of vegan leather and include a square-toed stainless steel tip. They lifted Schafer 3 inches with the heel’s height. Pairing the shirtdress, just a few shades darker, with the boots created a monochrome look that the model and actress pulled off seamlessly.

Her blonde hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail and she rocked makeup like her character Jules would in “Euphoria” with small stones climbing the sides of her nose to meet her eyebrows.

This isn’t the first time Schafer has worn footwear reaching the middle of her thigh. She sported a similar look in the same week, posting a photo on her own page on May 25, wearing Givenchy black leather boots with thigh-high black stockings. She also wore black thigh-high lug sole boots earlier in May paired with a periwinkle Dion Lee skirt and blazer set.

Schafer’s fixation on the style is perfect timing as knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From edgy lace-up twists on the trend to leather styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Lily Collins to Ciara amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

