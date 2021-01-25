Hunter Schafer’s Edgy Off-Duty Look Includes 4-Inch Reebok Platform Boots With Split Toes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hunter Schafer brought her love of chunky platforms to the streets today with a pair of Maison Margiela x Reebok Instapump Fury 4-inch platform boots while walking downtown in New York City.

The “Euphoria” star styled the edgy boot, which debuted at Paris Couture Week last year, with an oversized black leather aviator jacket, a matching hoodie and dark rinse skinny jeans that were cuffed. She topped off the look with a slime green face mask that popped against her platinum blond hair, which was tied up in a dusty rose-colored scrunchie.

Hunter Schafer out and about in New York City on Jan. 25, 2021.

Schafer, who works with stylist Law Roach, continues to favor dark, edgy pieces that make a statement when it comes to both the red carpet and out on the streets. The actress isn’t afraid to wear towering platform shoes for either scenario.

For today’s outing, the 21-year-old wore a pair of statement shoes that combine two iconic footwear designs. In addition to the controversial split-toe from the French fashion house, the sky-high shoe features Reebok’s famous Instapump air pump that fills and deflates the upper with the push of a button. The feature was designed in the 1980s to give athletes cushion and comfort. The athletic brand’s original Fury model was released in 1994 and made its mark on the sneaker world.

A closer look at Hunter Schafer's shoe.

Schafer’s latest off-duty shoe retails for $1,490 online and can be found at various retailers, including Farfetch.com.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump platform.

Black patent leather boots that feature a lug sole continue to be a fashionable favorite for winter. There are several brands that have tapped the style for the season.

Topshop Alpha Platform Chelsea Boot

Steven New York Hallsey Boot

Lastly, Maison Margiela and Reebok are teaming up again for another collab, this time with a sneaker. The shoe will be available on Jan. 30 for $350 at Maisonmargiela.com and Reebok.com.

Reebok x Maison Margiela's Classic Leather Tabi in Bianchetto.

