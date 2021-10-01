Hunter Schafer Wears Head-to-Toe Prada With Geometric Prints and Chunky Boots at Variety Power of Women

Hunter Schafer was looking well-coordinated on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Cadillac, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday in LA. For the evening, the “Euphoria” star opted for dark hues and a head-to-toe Prada outfit. Schafer wore a green multicolored polyester geometric pattern sleeveless top and shorts with a black light mohair jacket and black Monolith brushed leather boots.

The silhouette featured a thick rubber sole, structured lines and elasticized gusset on the sides. This trend has inspired many celebrity looks such as Dua Lipa, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner and Olivia Rodrigo.

Hunter Schafer attends Variety’s Power of Women, presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Cadillac, at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. CREDIT: Courtesy of Variety

Schafer’s personal style comprises a mix of knee-high and thigh-high boot silhouettes, camel-toe sneakers, square-toe boots and loafers. The entertainer’s grunge-elevated aesthetic incorporates high-end designer labels like Dion Lee, Givenchy, Schiaparelli and Rick Owens.

When it comes to red carpet events, Schafer opts for top brands like Tom Ford, Thom Browne and Sies Marjan. Also, Schafer’s looks are usually created by stylists like Luxury Law and Petra Flannery. Recently, the star became the face of Prada on their latest campaign featuring the Galleria Bag.

The event was joined by special honorees, including Lorde; Rita Moreno, Katy Perry and poet Amanda Gorman.

