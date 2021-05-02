Hunter Schafer Goes Preppy with a Cool Edge in a Periwinkle Blazer & Skirt Teamed With the Sleekest Lug Sole Boots 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hunter Schafer never disappoints.

On Sunday, the “Euphoria” star gave the preppy aesthetic a new meaning in a periwinkle look from Dion Lee. The ensemble included a cropped blazer that featured a chain strap detail and structured shoulders. Schafer, who was styled by Law Roach, layered the outerwear piece atop a sheer turtleneck in the same huge.

To match the blazer, Schafer wore a coordinating mini skirt that featured a subtle slit and pockets.

Giving the power look a bold twist, Schafer opted for black thigh-high lug sole boots. The shoes featured a slightly slouchy construction and were lined with shearling at the opening. The boots also featured a round toe and a chunky outsole.

Schafer’s look gives business casual an upgrade as the look is not only professional, but gives off a grunge vibe. Chunky and lug sole boots took over 2020, and are still having a major moment right now. Brands like Prada, Ganni, Steve Madden and Bottega Veneta have showcased a plethora of silhouettes, keeping the style alive and as hot as ever. Fashion search platform Lyst released the Lyst Index‘s quarterly ranking of products, revealing that the Bottega Veneta Lug boot is the No. 3 “hottest” product for women so far this year.

Aside from Schafer, the lug style is loved by many celebrities, including: Irina Shayk, Hailey Baldwin, Kourtney Kardashian and more.

When it comes to her personal style, Schafer is known to stay on the edgy side. In January, the model made a high-fashion statement on the red carpet at the 30th Annual Gotham Awards, wearing a black bustier dress that featured silk ribbons from Givenchy’s spring ’21 collection. On her feet, Schafer opted for platforms from Christian Louboutin, which finalized her goth-chic look.

When she’s not serving up looks on the red carpet or Instagram, Schafer can be seen serving face on the runway. The actress walked in Mugler’s spring ’21 show.

Add lug sole boots to your wardrobe with these picks below.

