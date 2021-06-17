Hunter Schaefer Gets Edgy in a Blazer, Shorts & This Season’s Favorite Loafers in Prada Campaign

Hunter Schafer’s celebrating her spring Prada Galleria campaign in style.

The “Euphoria” star wore an all-black outfit to see the campaign billboard on Sunset Boulevard in LA, sharing a photo to Instagram last night for the occasion. Her monochrome outfit was composed of a blazer, shorts and Prada bra top, accessorized with a thin chain necklace and the brand’s Galleria handbag.

On the shoe front, Schafer slipped into Prada’s brushed leather loafers, which feature a thick rubber sole and leather uppers with the brand’s triangle logo. The retro-inspired pair was worn with tall socks, a popular recent styling hack among the Gen-Z set for an instantly nostalgic prep school reference. Schafer also departed from her typical statement-making makeup, choosing a more minimalist look focusing on clear skin, and lightly-tousled hair.

The loafer styling with tall socks was the latest addition to Schafer’s signature knee- and thigh-high shoe choices. The actress can regularly be seen in tall platform boots by brands like Peter Do, Rick Owens and Givenchy, opting for styles in neutral tones with metal details for a subversive and edgy look. The pairs usually accompany similarly edgy looks by top brands like Tom Ford, Thom Browne and Sies Marjan. Monochrome dressing is another style signature of Schafer and stylist Law Roach that was incorporated into her Prada outfit, which she pulled off effortlessly.

Tom Ford: Fall 2020 Fashion Show held at Milk Studios on Feb. 7, 2020 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Schafer isn’t the only star putting her twist on the Prada loafer this season. The actress joins the ranks of celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, who have all favored the style in recent months. Though the shoes of the moment appear best worn with a knit cardigan, wide-leg jeans and shoulder bag (following a range of trends and styles from TikTok), their versatility allows the pair to be dressed up or down, however you choose.

Schafer’s new role as a Prada campaign star is the latest development for the actress. Aside from appearing in the Galleria handbag campaign this season, she walked in Mugler’s viral spring 2021 runway show and promoted brands like Givenchy on social media. Schafer has also been a global ambassador for beauty brand Shiseido since 2020.

Add prep-cool to your look with a pair of loafers inspired by Hunter Schafer.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sperry Seaport Penny Nubuck loafers, $70 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Cassandra loafers, $60 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Rag & Bone Slayton loafers, $177 (was $295).

Click through the gallery to see Hunter Schafer’s red carpet evolution over the years.