‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Brings a Grunge Twist to the Red Carpet in Combat Boots at Netflix Screening

“Squid Game” actress HoYeon Jung has become a fan-favorite not just because of her outstanding performance as Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix’s South Korean thriller series, but also because of her killer fashion sense.

HoYeon Jung wearing a strapless black dress that featured a translucent beige trim as with a pair of platform combat boots. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The cast of “Squid Game” replaced their famous green tracksuits for red carpet glam at a screening in Los Angeles last night. Jung went for a minimalist high-fashion aesthetic at the event. The 27-year-old sported a long strapless black dress which featured a translucent beige trim that peaked out of the top and bottom seams. For footwear, the actress kept it casual while remaining trendy. She sported a pair of black platform combat boots. The shoes featured a slight heel and a lace-up profile.

Prior to her breakout role on the show, the star spent time in the fashion industry. She began modeling in 2010 and competed in the fourth season of “Korea’s Next Top Model” in 2013. She is now the star of a new Adidas Originals campaign.

Detail of Jung Hoyeon’s combat boots at the “Squid Game” screening in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

For the athletic brand’s “Adicolor” collection, Jung wore a turquoise sweatshirt layered over a bright red T-shirt. The tops were paired with brown and white joggers, bringing the look a sporty touch. Her ensemble was complete with several silver necklaces and delicate earrings — one featuring a dangling heart charm. For shoes, she wore a classic pair of the German brand’s white leather Stan Smith sneakers. The actress also secured an ambassadorship at Louis Vuitton following the show’s release.

