Kaia Gerber Gives Off Major ‘Bridgerton’ Vibes in Simone Rocha x H&M’s New Collection

Kaia Gerber is giving H&M and Simone Rocha’s new collaboration an early spin. The model has been tapped to star in the campaign, which was shot over Zoom.

Featured in a digital pop-up book augmented reality experience, Gerber can be seen in a puffed-sleeved overcoat from the collection. To complete the look, she wore a pearl-embellished headband and lace-up leather brogues, which were also decorated with matching pearl adornments.

Kaia Gerber in a full puff sleeve look for the Simone Rocha x H&M campaign.

The campaign was created in partnership with British painter Faye Wei Wei, who also stars in the ads. She created five intricate paintings to appear within the book and serve as pop-up backdrops. Other models included Helena Bonham Carter, Barry Keoghan, Francesca Hayward, Rowan Blanchard, Paloma Elsesser, Kelsey Lu, sisters Laila and Nadia Gohar, Omari Douglas, Djenaba, Jess Maybury, Nancy Andersen, Lily Ashley and Hugo Hamlet of Voo Le Voo and William De Val Darby.

This collab between H&M and Simone Rocha marks the first time Rocha has offered a full line for the family, including womenswear, menswear and childrenswear. And it gives off major “Bridgerton” vibes — but with a high-fashion twist, of course.

The collection is filled with tulle dresses in pinks, tartan and classic black, as well as floral-motif pieces, day dresses, sparkling tweed coats and full skirts. For footwear, Rocha designed feather-decorated ballerinas and slides, along with the pearl-adorned lace-ups. There are also coordinating socks to match the collection.

Kaia Gerber stars in Simone Rocha x H&M campaign.

“I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come. They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways,” Rocha said in a statement, about her designs that were inspired by Ireland and Hong Kong as well as texture, shape and tactility.

The H&M x Simone Rocha collaboration drops tomorrow, March 11.