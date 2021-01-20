Hillary Clinton Teams a Purple Suit With Pointy Boots for the 2021 Inauguration Ceremony

While attending President Biden’s Inauguration ceremony today, Hillary Clinton leaned into one of the event’s predominant color trends and chose a head-to-toe purple ensemble.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a purple suit, arrive in the Crypt of the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. CREDIT: AP

Joined by her husband, the 42nd president Bill Clinton, the former first lady wore her signature pantsuit uniform in a vibrant purple hue from Ralph Lauren. She teamed the monochrome outfit with a matching scarf and an overcoat in a deeper eggplant hue. Hillary accessorized the look with a pair of gold huggie-style earrings and a black face mask, which matched her shoes.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. CREDIT: AP

For footwear, the former Democratic senator completed her ensemble with a pair of heeled black boots. These classic shoes appear to have a smooth leather construction and feature a pointy toe with a short block heel.

Along with this sighting, both former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris also chose full outfits in this symbolic hue. For the historical event, Harris wore a matching shift dress and overcoat in a brighter purple shade from Christopher John Rodgers. The 46th Vice President accessorized the look with black leather gloves and polished the look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps.

The 43rd first lady also joined in with the Inaugural Day color theme with a slightly warmer-toned selection. She chose a three-piece plum outfit, which included a turtleneck, wide-leg pants, and a duster-length coat, from Sergio Hudson and accessorized it with a waist-cinching belt.

