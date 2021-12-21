Hilary Duff Goes for Gold in Shimmering Bralette, Flared Pants & Platforms With Husband Matthew Koma

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hilary Duff glitters and sparkled at her wedding.

The “Cadet Kelly” actress posted a photoset on Instagram today that reminisced upon her wedding to celebrate her anniversary with husband, Matthew Koma.” The “Why Not” sported a luxurious look that was a matching gold shimmering set that incorporated a spaghetti strap bralette paired with flowy flared pants.

The caption for the throwback post read, “12.21.19 with the guy of my dreams. Papa bear. Best friend. Good human. That’s all ♥️✨”

For shoes, Duff opted for a pair of metallic platform sandals that had a heel of approximately four inches. The chunky block heel of the shoe perfectly matched the vibe of Duff’s ensemble.

Duff was known in the early aughts for being the poster child for fun, girly styles thanks to the hit Disney Channel show, “Lizzie McGuire.” Duff’s Instagram feed shows her wearing slinky dresses, colorful separates and slouchy denim that shows the knack she has for mixing aesthetics while being true to her own personal sense of fashion. When it comes to shoes, she wears a variety of silhouettes, like platforms, pumps and sandals, that perfectly match Duff’s chic but classic outfits.

On red carpets, Duff tends to wear beautiful creations from labels like Cushnie et Ochs, Tibi, Jonathan Simkhai, Christian Siriano and Rani Zakhem Couture.

Duff has also ventured into the fashion industry and has starred in campaigns for many brands over the years. She was a Candie’s girl in the early 2000s, and she also was in an ad for Danskin back in 2015. Recently, she partnered with Smash + Tess to create two festive rompers with the comfort-based clothing line.

See Hilary Duff’s style through the years.

