Hilary Duff Elevates Her Cold-Weather Look in the Coziest Coat & Sleek Knee-High Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
While on the ‘Younger’ set, Hilary Duff proved the power of an elegant coat styled with a stand-out shoe on Thursday in New York City.

The actress wore a black wool coat with a wrap-style silhouette, a midi-length, and gold hardware accents along the waist belt. To accessorize, she teamed the outerwear staple with a navy and red patterned scarf and simple earrings – allowing her shoes to take center stage.

Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the 'Younger' TV series in Downtown, Manhattan in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE January 28, 2021. 28 Jan 2021 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729831_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the ‘Younger’ TV series in Downtown, Manhattan in New York City on  January 28, 2021.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
For footwear, Duff selected the Valentino Garavani Supervee boots. These shoes feature a knee-high silhouette with a black leather construction and a 3.3-inch block heel. The boots are completed with the brand’s signature Vlogo accents in vintage brass hardware at the tops of the shaft. They retail for $1,595 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the 'Younger' TV series in Downtown, Manhattan in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE January 28, 2021. 28 Jan 2021 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729831_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a close-up look at Hilary Duff’s Valentino boots.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
When it comes to formulating her filming day looks, the “Lizzie McGuire” alumna frequently keeps the base layer of her outfits simple and pairs them with either a statement coat or an eye-catching designer shoe. To keep the ensemble balanced, Duff often chooses a neutral-hued wool coat when drawing attention to her footwear.

Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the 'Younger' TV series in Downtown, Manhattan in New York City. NON-EXCLUSIVE January 28, 2021. 28 Jan 2021 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729831_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the ‘Younger’ TV series in Downtown, Manhattan in New York City on January 28, 2021.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Over the past month, the actress continuously followed this uniform template. On Jan.21, she wore a voluminous black wool coat with a collared white blouse and eye-catching red suede boots.

The week before, Duff stepped out in a more casual outfit following this styling pattern. On Jan. 15, she paired her Tennis 1977 Sneaker with Web from the Disney x Gucci collaboration with a rust-colored duster coat and ripped black jeans.

Hilary Duff is seen on the set of Younger in New York City. 15 Jan 2021 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA726599_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff in New York City on Jan. 15 2021.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Embrace the star’s elevated footwear aesthetic with similar knee-high boot options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Schutz Maryana Boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Circus By Sam Edelman Pamela Boots, $78.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Franco Sarto Katherine Boots, $139.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hilary Duff’s best street style looks over the years.

