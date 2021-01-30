Hilary Duff Elevates Her Cold-Weather Look in the Coziest Coat & Sleek Knee-High Boots

While on the ‘Younger’ set, Hilary Duff proved the power of an elegant coat styled with a stand-out shoe on Thursday in New York City.

The actress wore a black wool coat with a wrap-style silhouette, a midi-length, and gold hardware accents along the waist belt. To accessorize, she teamed the outerwear staple with a navy and red patterned scarf and simple earrings – allowing her shoes to take center stage.

Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the ‘Younger’ TV series in Downtown, Manhattan in New York City on January 28, 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA For footwear, Duff selected the Valentino Garavani Supervee boots. These shoes feature a knee-high silhouette with a black leather construction and a 3.3-inch block heel. The boots are completed with the brand’s signature Vlogo accents in vintage brass hardware at the tops of the shaft. They retail for $1,595 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a close-up look at Hilary Duff’s Valentino boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA When it comes to formulating her filming day looks, the “Lizzie McGuire” alumna frequently keeps the base layer of her outfits simple and pairs them with either a statement coat or an eye-catching designer shoe. To keep the ensemble balanced, Duff often chooses a neutral-hued wool coat when drawing attention to her footwear.

Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the ‘Younger’ TV series in Downtown, Manhattan in New York City on January 28, 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Over the past month, the actress continuously followed this uniform template. On Jan.21, she wore a voluminous black wool coat with a collared white blouse and eye-catching red suede boots.

The week before, Duff stepped out in a more casual outfit following this styling pattern. On Jan. 15, she paired her Tennis 1977 Sneaker with Web from the Disney x Gucci collaboration with a rust-colored duster coat and ripped black jeans.

Hilary Duff in New York City on Jan. 15 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Embrace the star’s elevated footwear aesthetic with similar knee-high boot options available below.

