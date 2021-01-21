×
Hilary Duff Aces Winter Mom Style in 6-Inch Heeled Booties and This Clever Shoe Hack

By Madeleine Crenshaw
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff was spotted on the streets of New York City this week, bundled up while filming a new season of “Younger.”

Although she was dressed casually on set last week, the actress traded her Disney x Gucci sneakers for a pair of towering red suede booties that showed off a 6-inch stiletto heel on Wednesday.

hilary duff, younger, hilary duff 2021
Hilary Duff on the set of “Younger” on Jan. 20, 2021.
CREDIT: Splash

The “Younger” star looked quite chic as she braced the cold weather wearing a white high-collared blouse, a black wool coat, matching pants while filming this week. Duff polished off her on-camera look with an embellished headband, giant hoop earrings and a Vivienne Westwood clutch.

Red shoes are a closet staple that can add a pop of color to any outfit. A pair of red high-heeled booties puts an elevated spin on the statement shoe. While the mom of two rocked the 6-inch pair while filming on Wednesday, she was later seen wearing a more comfortable pair of footwear: Ugg boots.

Hilary Duff on the set of “Younger” on Jan. 20, 2021.
CREDIT: Splash

The actress opted for her favorite pair of Ugg boots, the Classic Short II in Chestnut. She put a fashionable spin to the popular shoe by cuffing the boots to show off their cozy interiors.

Ugg Classic Short II Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: UGG Classic Short II boot, $170; Zappos.com

A shearling boot is a perfect anecdote for keeping feet comfortable and warm in the winter months. Take a style tip from Duff and keep a pair of comfortable shoes on hand whenever you wear a pair of high heels. You can stash the shoes in the trunk of your car, or in a giant tote bag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To buy: Dearfoams Genuine Shearling Lined Boot, $70 (Was $120); Nordstromrack.com

Rather than opting for a pair of slippers, a shearling boot can elevate your style while keeping your feet happy. The timeless style continues to be a favorite, especially while many stay indoors due to COVID-19.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

To buy: Sanuk Rolltop Suede Bootie, $60 (Was $85); Sanuk.com

Want more? Click through our gallery of 24 of Hilary Duff’s Best Street Style Looks.

