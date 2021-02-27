Hilary Duff Masters Maternity Style in Cozy ‘Elvis’ Sweatshirt, Biker Shorts & Sneakers

Pregnant Hilary Duff added some retro flair to one of the buzziest athleisure trends while out walking her dog with her husband, Matthew Koma, in Los Angeles on Friday.

The “Younger” star wore the R13 Elvis T 70 Oversized Sweatshirt. The nearly sold-out crew neck top retails for $450 and is available for purchase on shopbop.com. She teamed the vintage-inspired loungewear with a pair of on-trend ribbed biker shorts. To replicate the look of the actress’s selection, the Years of Ours Rib Knit Bike Shorts offer a similar aesthetic.

Hilary Duff out with her St. Bernard puppy in Converse sneakers on Feb. 26, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Duff accessorized her laidback pregnancy style with a floral-printed face mask, a teal scrunchie and a large black tote bag with yellow straps.

For footwear, the “Lizzie McGuire” alumna completed her ensemble with a pair of Converse All-Star Espadrille Sneakers. These shoes feature white canvas uppers with a round toe, cushioned EVA footbed and a 2-inch platform with rubber outer soles and espadrille bottoms. They retail for $70 and are available for purchase on freepeople.com.

Here’s a closer look at Hilary Duff’s Converse sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA This sighting further confirms the “A Cinderella Story” star’s cool sneaker style and preference for unique versions of classic models. On Jan. 15, while filming on the “Younger” set, Duff wore a pair of 1977 sneakers with Web sneakers from the Disney x Gucci collaboration and teamed them with a midi-length brown coat, a coordinating sweater and ripped black jeans.

Hilary Duff in New York City on Jan. 15 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA With her more formal ensembles, the actress frequently styles her dressed-up attire with designer boots from brands including Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Proenza Schouler.

