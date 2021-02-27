×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Hilary Duff Masters Maternity Style in Cozy ‘Elvis’ Sweatshirt, Biker Shorts & Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff takes her St. Bernard puppy for a walk in the park while showing off her baby bump in an Elvis top
February 2020
February 2020
January 2020
December 2019
View Gallery 24 Images

Pregnant Hilary Duff added some retro flair to one of the buzziest athleisure trends while out walking her dog with her husband, Matthew Koma, in Los Angeles on Friday.

The “Younger” star wore the R13 Elvis T 70 Oversized Sweatshirt. The nearly sold-out crew neck top retails for $450 and is available for purchase on shopbop.com. She teamed the vintage-inspired loungewear with a pair of on-trend ribbed biker shorts. To replicate the look of the actress’s selection, the Years of Ours Rib Knit Bike Shorts offer a similar aesthetic.

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff takes her St. Bernard puppy for a walk in the park while showing off her baby bump in an Elvis top in Los Angeles on Friday. Hilary went to the park with her husband Matthew Koma and her new St. Bernard puppy she got back in November while in New York City filming. Hilary recently said on her IG that she is about one month away from giving birth. 26 Feb 2021 Pictured: Hilary Duff takes her St. Bernard puppy for a walk in the park while showing off her baby bump in an Elvis top. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736069_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff out with her St. Bernard puppy in Converse sneakers on Feb. 26, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA
Duff accessorized her laidback pregnancy style with a floral-printed face mask, a teal scrunchie and a large black tote bag with yellow straps.

For footwear, the “Lizzie McGuire” alumna completed her ensemble with a pair of Converse All-Star Espadrille Sneakers. These shoes feature white canvas uppers with a round toe, cushioned EVA footbed and a 2-inch platform with rubber outer soles and espadrille bottoms. They retail for $70 and are available for purchase on freepeople.com.

EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff takes her St. Bernard puppy for a walk in the park while showing off her baby bump in an Elvis top in Los Angeles on Friday. Hilary went to the park with her husband Matthew Koma and her new St. Bernard puppy she got back in November while in New York City filming. Hilary recently said on her IG that she is about one month away from giving birth. 26 Feb 2021 Pictured: Hilary Duff takes her St. Bernard puppy for a walk in the park while showing off her baby bump in an Elvis top. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA736069_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a closer look at Hilary Duff’s Converse sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA
This sighting further confirms the “A Cinderella Story” star’s cool sneaker style and preference for unique versions of classic models. On Jan. 15, while filming on the “Younger” set, Duff wore a pair of 1977 sneakers with Web sneakers from the Disney x Gucci collaboration and teamed them with a midi-length brown coat, a coordinating sweater and ripped black jeans.

Hilary Duff is seen on the set of Younger in New York City. 15 Jan 2021 Pictured: Hilary Duff. Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA726599_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hilary Duff in New York City on Jan. 15 2021.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
With her more formal ensembles, the actress frequently styles her dressed-up attire with designer boots from brands including Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Proenza Schouler.

Click through this gallery to see Hilary Duff’s best street style looks over the years.

Picture of the Joor Passport Website Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Reimagines the Fashion Showroom Experience for a Digital World

JOOR's experience includes a Passport that offers access to fashion events as well as a new payments platform.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad