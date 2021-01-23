Hilary Duff Channels Elle Woods in a Printed Pink Coat & Black Pumps on ‘Younger’ Set

For a day of filming yesterday, Hilary Duff embraced the pastel-hued houndstooth trend on the “Younger” set and teamed her statement coat with designer accessories and suede shoes.

The “Lizzie McGuire” alumna wore the Hourglass Houndstooth Wool Coat from Balenciaga in a light pink colorway. While the outerwear piece currently is sold out in this shade, it originally retailed for $3,450 on mytheresa.com. However, the bright pink colorway is still available for purchase and can be found on sale for $2,668, reduced from $4,105, at Farfetch.

Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the ‘Younger’ TV Series on Jan.22 in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Allowing the coat to take center stage, the “Cadet Kelly” star kept the rest of the outfit to a solid color palette with a ruffled magenta blouse and a pair of black trousers. She accessorized the look with $4,260 The Pouch Intrecciato bag from Bottega Veneta in the white colorway and thin gold jewelry pieces, including hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring.

For footwear, Duff completed the ensemble with a pair of Christian Louboutin Pigalle Heels in the Black Suede colorway. With its iconic details, these pumps feature a sleek pointed toe with a 3-inch stiletto heel and the French luxury brand’s signature red sole. They retail for $695 and are available for purchase on ssense.com.

Hilary Duff is seen at the film set of the ‘Younger’ TV Series in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Here’s a close-up look at the Christian Louboutin Pigalle Heels in Black Suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of SSENSE

This sighting further confirms her affinity for longline outerwear teamed with designer footwear. On Jan. 21, the “Come Clean” singer wore a voluminous black wool coat with a collared white blouse and red suede boots, proving her on-set style prowess.

Hilary Duff in New York City on Jan. 15 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA However, Duff also has shared several casual looks when making “Younger” filming appearances. Last week, she paired her Tennis 1977 Sneaker with Web from the Disney x Gucci collaboration with a rust-colored duster coat and ripped black jeans.

Over the years, the actress has shown how to style a variety of comfortable footwear options, ranging from Givenchy slides to Nike sneakers and winter-appropriate pointy-toe boots.

Embrace the Disney Channel alumna’s elevated aesthetic, and shop similar classic pumps available below.

