Hilary Duff Channels the 70s in a Flannel, Distressed Jeans & the Chunkiest Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hilary Duff is transporting us to the ’70s with her latest look.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her outfit of the day — which gave us all the nostalgic feels. Duff started her ensemble off with a flannel button up and a pair of khaki-colored distressed jeans.

“That deep squat jean stretch,” Duff captioned the pic, which shows her in a squat position while posing in front of a mirror.

When it came to her footwear, Duff remained on theme. She opted to style a pair of chunky platform boots from Stella McCartney.

The shoes, which are currently on sale for $507 from $725 at MyTheresa.com, feature praline-colored faux leather uppers and are finalized with with a thick 115mm heel balanced by a thick platform.

CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

To Buy: Stella McCartney Vegetarian Leather Platform Ankle Boots, $507 (was $725)

This year, it’s all about retro trends. Whether it’s low-rise jeans and velour tracksuits from the ’00s, psychedelic prints from the ’60s, and like in Duff’s case platform boots that were popular in the ’70s. Duff isn’t the only celebrity to look in the past for fashion inspo, stars, including: Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Addison Rae and more have been showcasing throwback ensembles within recent weeks.

Looks from the ’60s and ’70s were also seen on the spring ’21 runways of Miu Miu, Paco Rabanne, Tom Ford and Silvia Tcherassi.

