Hilary Duff’s Chunky Gym Sneakers Come With Exaggerated Spiked Soles and Lightning Bolts

Hilary Duff added some glamour to her athletic outfit while heading to a private gym in Studio City, Calif., yesterday.

The “Younger” actress wore a plain black T-shirt tucked into white ribbed joggers, with a light blue shirt tied around her waist. The sleek and versatile ensemble was accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, as well as the Pave Small Guava Quartz Thunderbird necklace by Jacquie Aiche. Similar crystals to those in Duff’s necklace have grown popular among the celebrity set, with stars like Miranda Kerr, Kate Hudson and Spencer Pratt proclaiming their mood-boosting and energy-increasing properties.

Hilary Duff heads to the gym in Studio City, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

Hilary Duff heads to the gym in Studio City, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Cinderella Story” star slipped on a pair of chunky sneakers with exaggerated spiked soles and lightning bolt motifs. The shoes featured beige and gray uppers, and orange heel details, tied together with thick white laces. The pair made a definite statement, while also being practical for the gym — after all, celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Alessandra Ambrosio have made chunky sneakers their go-to shoes for workouts. While Duff’s style appears to be sold out, Nike’s similar Ryz sneakers retail for $85 on Nike.com.

Related Isabel Marant Just Brought Back Her Iconic Wedge Sneaker For Its 10 Year Anniversary Jennifer Lopez Elevates a Crop Top and Leggings With Her Favorite Chunky Sneakers for Shopping Trip Jennifer Lopez Hits the Gym in Paisley-Print Leggings, Reds Sports Bra & Chunky Sneakers

A closer look at Duff’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Nike’s Ryz sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

For a fashionable twist, Duff carried a Chanel 19 Large Handbag with gold, silver, and ruthenium chain details on the clasp and straps. The flap-style crossbody, which features Chanel’s chain-accented double C-logo and soft oversized quilting, coordinated with her sneakers and jewelry while adding edge with posh black leather. The style, introduced by the brand’s latest creative director Virginie Viard, has also been a favorite of Katie Holmes, Cardi B and Arielle Charnas. While Duff’s handbag costs $5,600, a similar Kurt Geiger London style retails for $265 on Zappos.com.

Hilary Duff heads to the gym in Studio City, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

Kurt Geiger London’s Medium Kensington Soft Bag. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

This isn’t Duff’s first foray into bold sneaker choices or standout handbags, either. The “Lizzie McGuire” alum loves a cool pair of kicks, having been previously spotted in Disney x Gucci’s 1977 sneakers, Allbirds Wool Runners and Nike Juvenate sneakers. Her handbag selection is equally bold; in addition to Chanel’s 19 Large and Vanity Case handbags, she can be seen carrying leather crossbody styles by top brands like Fendi, Bottega Veneta and Givenchy.

Hilary Duff heads to the gym in Studio City, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA

On more formal occasions, the actress styles dressier outfits with knee-high, ankle and lace-up boots by Gucci, Dr. Martens, and Gianvito Rossi. Her heel selection also veers on the trendier side, encompassing mule, reptile-print and PVC-strap styles by brands like Cult Gaia, Paris Texas and Aquazzura.

Add a pair of chunky sneakers to your next gym look, inspired by Hilary Duff.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Reebok Freestyle Low sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Fila Electrove 2 sneakers, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: UGG La Hills sneakers, $82 (was $120).

Click through this gallery to see Hilary Duff’s best street style looks over the years.