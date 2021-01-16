Hilary Duff Styles This 2021 Outerwear Trend & Buzzy Disney x Gucci Sneakers On ‘Younger’ Set

While on the “Younger” set in New York, Hilary Duff stepped out in a casual Friday ensemble, teaming an earth-toned coat with buzzy designer sneakers.
The actress wore a warm-toned brown duster coat, which featured an oversized silhouette, with a brown tee-shirt and ripped-knee black skinny jeans. To accessorize the daytime outfit, Duff chose a Recycled Wool Blend Beanie from Ganni in the Flame colorway. It retails for $105 and is available for purchase on nordstrom.com. She also carried Bianca Tear Bag from Nanna Cay in the Off White and Navy colorway. It retails for $245 and is available for purchase on nannacay.com.
For footwear, the “Cadet Kelly” star finished off the look with the Tennis 1977 Sneaker with Web in the mini GG print colorway from the Disney x Gucci collaboration collection. These sneakers are part of the Gucci 2020 Cruise collection celebrating the Lunar New Year. They feature the Italian label’s signature logo-embossed uppers with miniature Mickey Mouse graphics throughout. The exclusive shoes also have red and green web accents interwoven into the tan and white background, complete with a 0.6-inch heel and a rubber sole. They retail for $690 and are available for purchase on gucci.com.
In Sept. 2020, she was spotted in another silhouette from the luxury label and styled their burgundy Chelsea boots with a white tee shirt and leopard-printed midi skirt.
With this sighting, Duff further confirms that she has her longline silhouettes and neutral footwear uniform style down to a science. Over the years, the actress has shown how to style a variety of comfortable footwear options, ranging from Givenchy slides to Nike sneakers and winter-appropriate pointy-toe boots.
Embrace the star’s cool sneaker style and shop similar options below.
