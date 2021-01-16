Hilary Duff Styles This 2021 Outerwear Trend & Buzzy Disney x Gucci Sneakers On ‘Younger’ Set

While on the “Younger” set in New York, Hilary Duff stepped out in a casual Friday ensemble, teaming an earth-toned coat with buzzy designer sneakers.

Hilary Duff in New York City on Jan. 15 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The actress wore a warm-toned brown duster coat, which featured an oversized silhouette, with a brown tee-shirt and ripped-knee black skinny jeans. To accessorize the daytime outfit, Duff chose a Recycled Wool Blend Beanie from Ganni in the Flame colorway. It retails for $105 and is available for purchase on nordstrom.com. She also carried Bianca Tear Bag from Nanna Cay in the Off White and Navy colorway. It retails for $245 and is available for purchase on nannacay.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Disney x Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Gucci

For footwear, the “Cadet Kelly” star finished off the look with the Tennis 1977 Sneaker with Web in the mini GG print colorway from the Disney x Gucci collaboration collection. These sneakers are part of the Gucci 2020 Cruise collection celebrating the Lunar New Year. They feature the Italian label’s signature logo-embossed uppers with miniature Mickey Mouse graphics throughout. The exclusive shoes also have red and green web accents interwoven into the tan and white background, complete with a 0.6-inch heel and a rubber sole. They retail for $690 and are available for purchase on gucci.com.

In Sept. 2020, she was spotted in another silhouette from the luxury label and styled their burgundy Chelsea boots with a white tee shirt and leopard-printed midi skirt.

With this sighting, Duff further confirms that she has her longline silhouettes and neutral footwear uniform style down to a science. Over the years, the actress has shown how to style a variety of comfortable footwear options, ranging from Givenchy slides to Nike sneakers and winter-appropriate pointy-toe boots.

Embrace the star’s cool sneaker style and shop similar options below.

CREDIT: Vans

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $50.

CREDIT: Converse

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers, $45 (from $60).

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers, $80 (from $100).

