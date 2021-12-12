Hilary Duff Gets Festive in Sparkly Romper and Sleek Stiletto Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hilary Duff served holiday glamour on Instagram this week, thanks to an especially festive outfit.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star posed on the social media platform in a black sparkly romper, courtesy of her own collaboration with Smash + Tess. The short-sleeved Tinsel Skorty style featured a black V-shaped neckline and mini-length skirt overlay, covered in shiny silver accents. The romper also included front pockets for added practicality.

Duff accessorized by cinching her romper with a black leather embossed belt with gold chain accents, as well as diamond stud earrings. Her romper retails for $155 CA (approximately $126 USD) on SmashTess.com.

When it came to shoes, Duff opted for additional festive glam with a pair of heeled sandals. The “Wake Up” singer’s style included three thin straps for added support, which featured shiny gold uppers. The pair also included stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height, giving her outfit a sleek height boost. “An ode to my love for tinsel…” Duff captioned her outfit photos, adding that she hopes “your hearts are full and you’re shining bright this season.”

Shiny sandals have become a popular shoe style this winter, due to their addition of glamour and sleekness to any look. Pairs like Duff’s, which feature metallic accents or finishes, are a top choice from their versatile take on the hue. Other pairs often include block heels or platform soles for added support. In addition to Duff, stars like Kate Beckinsale, Ashley Benson and Elsa Hosk have been spotted in styles from Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Paris Texas in recent weeks.

Kate Beckinsale attends the British Independent Film Awards Ceremony in London, United Kingdom. CREDIT: Loredana Sangiuliano / MEGA

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “How I Met Your Father” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules from brands like Rejina Pyo and Wandler, as well as sneakers by Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose.

Elevate your winter outfits with glamorous sandals like Hilary Duff.

