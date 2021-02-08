×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

H.E.R. Teams Biker Jacket with Star-Adorned Jeans & This Buzzy Shoe Style to Perform “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2021

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
H.E.R.-america-the-beautiful-feature
Gabrielle Union
Busy Philipps
Jessica Alba
Delilah Hamlin
View Gallery 19 Images

H.E.R. kicked off Super Bowl LV with a thrilling performance of “America the Beautiful.”

On Sunday, before the game between the Kansas City chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers commenced, H.E.R. delivered a rendition of the patriotic song, wearing a graffiti-clad biker jacket. The outerwear piece featured studs and white and red paint. H.E.R. layered the jacket over a black sheer turtleneck.

H.E.R. continued the rocker theme with two-toned flare denim. The jeans featured jewels at the top and a hand-painting of a starry background at the bottom. The songstress accessorized with hoop earrings and round sunglasses, a signature look for the artist.

H.E.R., biker jacket, flare jeans, red platforms, super bowl lv
H.E.R. performs at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.
CREDIT: AP
H.E.R., red platform shoes, flare jeans, super bowl LV
A closer view of H.E.R.’s shoes.
CREDIT: AP

On her feet, H.E.R. opted for red platform shoes. The glossy footwear featured a thick block heel and a rounded toe. The look perfectly completed her Americana-inspired ensemble. H.E.R.’s choice of footwear is also on trend. From sneakers to boots and heels, platforms are a big style for this season with labels like Versace, Coperni, Molly Goddard and more showcasing different iterations of the look on their spring ’21 runways. Flare jeans are also making a comeback as the fashion industry revives popular styles from the ’90s and early 2000s.

Following H.E.R.’s performance, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sand a moving rendition of the National Anthem. Also in the show, Amanda Gorman delivered a tribute to frontline workers with a touching poem followed by an exciting halftime show performance by The Weeknd.

Watch on FN

Click through the gallery to see other celebs wearing platform shoes

Joules yellow rainboots stepping into grassland Sponsored By Joules

The Brand Offering Something for Everyone in the Great Outdoors

A new wave of consumers is heading outside and turning to Joules for footwear that can take them through the elements.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad