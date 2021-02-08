H.E.R. Teams Biker Jacket with Star-Adorned Jeans & This Buzzy Shoe Style to Perform “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl 2021

H.E.R. kicked off Super Bowl LV with a thrilling performance of “America the Beautiful.”

On Sunday, before the game between the Kansas City chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers commenced, H.E.R. delivered a rendition of the patriotic song, wearing a graffiti-clad biker jacket. The outerwear piece featured studs and white and red paint. H.E.R. layered the jacket over a black sheer turtleneck.

H.E.R. continued the rocker theme with two-toned flare denim. The jeans featured jewels at the top and a hand-painting of a starry background at the bottom. The songstress accessorized with hoop earrings and round sunglasses, a signature look for the artist.

H.E.R. performs at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of H.E.R.’s shoes. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, H.E.R. opted for red platform shoes. The glossy footwear featured a thick block heel and a rounded toe. The look perfectly completed her Americana-inspired ensemble. H.E.R.’s choice of footwear is also on trend. From sneakers to boots and heels, platforms are a big style for this season with labels like Versace, Coperni, Molly Goddard and more showcasing different iterations of the look on their spring ’21 runways. Flare jeans are also making a comeback as the fashion industry revives popular styles from the ’90s and early 2000s.

Following H.E.R.’s performance, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sand a moving rendition of the National Anthem. Also in the show, Amanda Gorman delivered a tribute to frontline workers with a touching poem followed by an exciting halftime show performance by The Weeknd.

Watch on FN

Click through the gallery to see other celebs wearing platform shoes.