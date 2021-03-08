H.E.R. Is Spring Ready in a Floral Jewel-Encrusted Suit & Metallic Heels at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 

H.E.R. is blossoming at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021.

For the ceremony, the “Slide” singer looked whimsical in a floral, jewel-encrusted suit from Miu Miu. The ensemble featured a cinched blazer and tailored trousers.

H.E.R. teamed the dainty look with jewels from Chopard and of course her signature sunglasses. The star also styled her hair in a loose, curly updo. As for footwear, H.E.R. added a pop with metallic strappy heels that were adorned with stones. The sleek shoes were positioned atop a stiletto heel.

The singer’s award show moment comes after she sang “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl last month. For the occasion, H.E.R. wore a graffiti-clad biker jacket teamed with two-toned flare jeans. The jeans featured jewels at the top and a hand-painting of a starry background at the bottom. On her feet, H.E.R. opted for red platform shoes. The glossy footwear featured a thick block heel and a rounded toe.

Tonight, the Critics’ Choice Awards are airing live at 7 p.m. ET on the CW. The show can also be streamed live on Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV. Taye Diggs is hosting this year’s ceremony, making it his third time in a row. The actor will be emceeing live from the stage of Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Aside from fashion, the night will certainly be a big one for Netflix. The streaming platform is up for 72 nominations. Included in the nominations are Amanda Seyfried, who is up for Best Supporting Actress for “Mank” and Zendaya, who is also up for Best Actress for her role in “Malcolm & Marie.”

