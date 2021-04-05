Helen Mirren Doubles Up on Glamour in Not One But Two Red Gowns for the 2021 SAG Awards

Dame Helen Mirren is no stranger to sporting fabulous red carpet looks. And while there’s no red carpet at the SAG Awards this year, the 75-year-old actress is still serving up her signature style.

Stylist Lee Harris shared two glamourous snaps of Mirren posing on an LA balcony surrounded by flowers and modeling two separate looks for the occasion. The first photo shows the five-time SAG Award winner wearing a shimmery sequin-covered, high-neck gown in a striking shade of red by Michael Kors. In the next image, she’s donning a curve-hugging red dress with poofy pink sleeves and a low-cut neckline from Badgley Mischka’s spring ’21 collection.

The prolific English actress — who is presenting alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Angela Bassett and Henry Golding at the awards tonight — complemented both of her looks with jewelry by David Webb and pulled her silky white tresses into an elegant updo.

Other presenters include Mindy Kaling, Josh Gad and Rita Moreno. Lily Collins, Ted Danson, Daisy Ridley and Jimmy Fallon. The 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards honor the best in television and film for the year. This year’s SAG Awards air tonight and are shaping up to be one of the most unique productions yet, highlighting the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories in a new and socially distanced way. You can expect appearances from Viola Davis, Dan Levy and more hit stars in the hour-long special.