×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Helen Mirren Gives Her Chic Plaid Dress a Sporty Twist With Green Cariuma Sneakers During Cannes Film Festival

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
HelenMirren
Bella Hadid
Kat Graham
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Spike Lee
View Gallery 17 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dame Helen Mirren is a pro at glamorous red carpet looks  — and, thanks to a pair of sustainable sneakers, she’s a confirmed pro off the carpet as well.

Mirren wore a monochrome ensemble while arriving at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival — a signature of hers over the years. The “Anna” star donned a chic navy and white maxi dress, printed in a blurred plaid pattern. She accessorized the piece with a black leather embossed handbag, featuring a cobalt blue lining. The look was unified with Mirren’s choice of headwear — a whimsical knotted headband printed in stripes and polka dots, also featuring a navy and white palette. A silver watch, dangling gold earrings and an oversized pair of sunglasses completed the outfit.

Related

Diane Kruger Transforms into a Goth Ballerina for Cannes in a Sparkly Tulle Dress

Jessica Chastain Brings the Mesh Trend to Cannes in a Whimsical Black Tulle Dress

Marion Cotillard Gives Biker Shorts a High-Fashion Upgrade at the Cannes Film Festival

Helen Mirren, Cariuma, Cannes Film Festival, sneakers
Helen Mirren arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com
Helen Mirren, Cariuma, Cannes Film Festival, sneakers
Helen Mirren arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com

Mirren’s greatest statement, however, came from her sneakers. The “Woman in Gold” actress slipped on a pair of emerald green Cariuma low-top sneakers, which added a sporty finish to her ensemble while complementing it with coordinating white soles and laces. The brand is known for its sustainable footwear, crafted from recycled plastic bottles, ethically sourced rubber and GOTS-certified cotton. Mirren’s pair of OCA Low Green Canvas sneakers retails for $79 on Cariuma.com.

Helen Mirren, Cariuma, Cannes Film Festival, sneakers
Helen Mirren arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.
CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com
Helen Mirren, Cariuma, Cannes Film Festival, sneakers
A closer look at Helen Mirren’s Cariuma sneakers.
CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com
Cariuma, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

The Oscar-winning actress is highly regarded for her bold and glamorous style. Mirren frequently can be spotted at appearances and red carpets in slim-fitting gowns by top brands like Michael Kors, Schiaparelli, Christian Dior and Brandon Maxwell. The actress regularly pairs these with matching and coordinating pointed-toe pumps, often by Roger Vivier, Manolo Blahnik and Badgley Mischka. Most recently, she was seen on the Cannes red carpet in a marigold dress, pumps and dazzling diamond and emerald jewelry by Dolce & Gabbana.

74th Cannes Film Festival -'Annette' Premiere and opening Ceremony. 06 Jul 2021 Pictured: Dame Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Edwin Hackford. Photo credit: Franck Boham/imageSPACE / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768227_041.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Dame Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Edwin Hackford attend the ‘Annette’ premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021.
CREDIT: Franck Boham/imageSPACE / MEGA
When Mirren is off-duty, she regularly prefers sharp ankle boots; one of her most frequently-worn pairs is a leather set by Aldo. The actress is also an avid fan of platform “stripper heels” for an added height boost.

“Four-inch platforms give you great height and make your legs look unbelievably long,” she told Woman & Home magazine back in 2010. “I used only to be able to get them in stripper shops, but now you can buy them everywhere — although, unfortunately, that means everyone else has discovered the trick too.”

Add some sporty vibes to your look with a pair of green sneakers, inspired by Helen Mirren.
New Balance, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

APL, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
To Buy: APL TechLoom Phantom sneakers, $165.

Nike, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
To Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 sneakers, $100.
Click through the gallery for the best red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. 
Seriplanet Sponsored By Seriplanet

Code to Customization

Seriplanet launched Plus to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners seeking customization.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad