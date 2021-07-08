Helen Mirren Gives Her Chic Plaid Dress a Sporty Twist With Green Cariuma Sneakers During Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dame Helen Mirren is a pro at glamorous red carpet looks — and, thanks to a pair of sustainable sneakers, she’s a confirmed pro off the carpet as well.

Mirren wore a monochrome ensemble while arriving at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival — a signature of hers over the years. The “Anna” star donned a chic navy and white maxi dress, printed in a blurred plaid pattern. She accessorized the piece with a black leather embossed handbag, featuring a cobalt blue lining. The look was unified with Mirren’s choice of headwear — a whimsical knotted headband printed in stripes and polka dots, also featuring a navy and white palette. A silver watch, dangling gold earrings and an oversized pair of sunglasses completed the outfit.

Helen Mirren arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com

Helen Mirren arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com

Mirren’s greatest statement, however, came from her sneakers. The “Woman in Gold” actress slipped on a pair of emerald green Cariuma low-top sneakers, which added a sporty finish to her ensemble while complementing it with coordinating white soles and laces. The brand is known for its sustainable footwear, crafted from recycled plastic bottles, ethically sourced rubber and GOTS-certified cotton. Mirren’s pair of OCA Low Green Canvas sneakers retails for $79 on Cariuma.com.

Helen Mirren arrives at the Hotel Martinez during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Helen Mirren’s Cariuma sneakers. CREDIT: MCvitanovic / SplashNews.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

The Oscar-winning actress is highly regarded for her bold and glamorous style. Mirren frequently can be spotted at appearances and red carpets in slim-fitting gowns by top brands like Michael Kors, Schiaparelli, Christian Dior and Brandon Maxwell. The actress regularly pairs these with matching and coordinating pointed-toe pumps, often by Roger Vivier, Manolo Blahnik and Badgley Mischka. Most recently, she was seen on the Cannes red carpet in a marigold dress, pumps and dazzling diamond and emerald jewelry by Dolce & Gabbana.

Dame Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Edwin Hackford attend the ‘Annette’ premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021. CREDIT: Franck Boham/imageSPACE / MEGA When Mirren is off-duty, she regularly prefers sharp ankle boots; one of her most frequently-worn pairs is a leather set by Aldo. The actress is also an avid fan of platform “stripper heels” for an added height boost.

“Four-inch platforms give you great height and make your legs look unbelievably long,” she told Woman & Home magazine back in 2010. “I used only to be able to get them in stripper shops, but now you can buy them everywhere — although, unfortunately, that means everyone else has discovered the trick too.”