Heidi Klum Suits Up in Bright Yellow Suit With Matching Pedicure and Gold Platform Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet

By Aaron Royce
Heidi Klum
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Heidi Klum brought the sunshine to last night’s “America’s Got Talent” photocall.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel hit the red carpet for the show’s second semifinals episode in a bright yellow suit. Her Elie Saab set featured flared trousers, as well as a blazer with padded shoulders and a waist tie. Klum’s ensemble was complete with several gold rings and chunky hoop earrings.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- “Semi Finals 2” Episode 1617 -- Pictured: Heidi Klum -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
Heidi Klum hits the red carpet before the second “America’s Got Talent” semifinals episode.
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

For footwear, Klum wore a pair of disco-worthy platform sandals. The pair featured metallic gold leather uppers, as well as thick platforms and toe straps. They appeared to include heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well. Klum also made sure they framed her matching yellow pedicure — which fellow “AGT” judge Howie Mandel took a cue from as well, playfully removing a black Oxford to reveal his own black pedicure and pose with Klum. “Toe to toe with @howiemandel,” Klum humorously captioned an Instagram post of the duo’s interaction.

Platform sandals are back in many people’s footwear rotations, now that in-person events have resumed. The shoe’s ability to bring a supportive height boost and dash of sleek style has only added to its popularity. Aside from Klum, stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Megan Fox and Kate Hudson have also donned pairs by Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Giuseppe Zanotti in recent weeks.

Klum has had a busy summer since returning as a co-host with her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn for the second season of “Making the Cut,” which is available on Amazon Prime. The competition series profiles rising designers and adds their winning designs to shop live every week on Amazon. Additionally, she’s served as the host and executive producer of “Germany’s Next Top Model” since 2006.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge‘s summer shoe rotation often features chic, comfortable and utterly bohemian sandals. Klum has been spotted in styles that include thong straps, strawberry and snake prints from brands like Gucci, Femme LA, and Birkenstock. However, her fashion background extends far beyond wearing stylish shoes; the star began her career modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Sports Illustrated and Givenchy, and has even founded her own lines of intimates, swimwear, perfumes, and clothing with German grocery store Lidl.

