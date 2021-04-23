Heidi Klum Pops in a Matching Yellow Pastel Suit and Chunky Neon Platform Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heidi Klum has risen to the occasion after sporting white platform sneakers with yellow detailing. The “America’s Got Talent” judge has been known for her style on and off the runaway.

Klum was spotted in a pastel-toned yellow suit, confirming spring fashion is in full effect. Klum balanced her masculine apparel with feminine accessories, pairing her ensemble with an oversized white tote bag, round-framed sunglasses and a banana key chain. Always keeping her street style light and fun, Klum just took the platform sneaker trend to new heights.

CREDIT: SplashNews.com

CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Rarely afraid of a bright color palette, Klumi’s platform sneakers showcased neon yellow stripe detailing. The sneaker’s thick soles added a few inches to the supermodel’s already tall silhouette, further elongating Klum’s figure. The lace-up sneakers prove that you don’t have to compromise convenience with style, making for a perfect versatile trend.

A closer look at Heidi’s shoes.

