Heidi Klum Pops in a Matching Yellow Pastel Suit and Chunky Neon Platform Sneakers

By Alexa Hempel
Screen-Shot-2021-04-23-at-4.49.46-PM
Heidi Klum has risen to the occasion after sporting white platform sneakers with yellow detailing. The “America’s Got Talent” judge has been known for her style on and off the runaway.

Klum was spotted in a pastel-toned yellow suit, confirming spring fashion is in full effect. Klum balanced her masculine apparel with feminine accessories, pairing her ensemble with an oversized white tote bag, round-framed sunglasses and a banana key chain. Always keeping her street style light and fun, Klum just took the platform sneaker trend to new heights.

CREDIT: SplashNews.com
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Rarely afraid of a bright color palette, Klumi’s platform sneakers showcased neon yellow stripe detailing. The sneaker’s thick soles added a few inches to the supermodel’s already tall silhouette, further elongating Klum’s figure. The lace-up sneakers prove that you don’t have to compromise convenience with style, making for a perfect versatile trend.

Heidi Klum
A closer look at Heidi’s shoes.

Elevate your platform footwear collection and shop our selects below.

Jessica Simpson Rhea Sneaker, Jessica Simpson Giera Wedge Oxford Platforms
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Giera Wedge Oxford Platforms

Steve Madden Bobbi Flatform Sneakers
CREDIT: Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Bobbi Flatform Sneakers

Vince Rhea Platform Sneakers
CREDIT: Vince

Buy Now: Vince Rhea Platform Sneakers

Click through the gallery for more of Heidi Klum’s best red carpet style choices.

