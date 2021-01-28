Heidi Klum Does the Tie-Dye Trend With Pops of Neon and Controversial Shoes in 2021’s Hot Color

Heidi Klum proved her dog-walking style prowess earlier today and revived this early quarantine trend with elevated outerwear teamed with fashion’s most polarizing shoe.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit set, featuring a hoodie and jogger pant combination. These pieces appear strikingly similar to the NSF Lisse Sweatshirt and the brand’s coordinating Sayde Sweatpants, which are both currently on sale. Klum layered the cozy outfit with a midi-length shaggy fur-like coat in a light neutral colorway. She accessorized the casual look with a dark blue beanie hat, sunglasses with red lenses and a patterned face mask.

For footwear, the “Project Runway” alumna completed the ensemble with a pair of iconic Crocs Classic Clogs in the sunny Lemon colorway. These vibrant yellow shoes feature thermoplastic EVA uppers with ventilated detailing, a removable back strap, which Klum brings onto the vamp for a mule-inspired look, built-in arch support and non-skid outer soles. They retail for $45 and are available for purchase on Zappos.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Crocs clogs in the Lemon colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

On the heels of 2021, bright yellow continues to be one of the year’s hottest hues. Like Klum, many celebrities have found ways to incorporate the warm-toned shade into winter-friendly looks, including with their footwear. On Jan. 14, Gigi Hadid teamed her croc-embossed Dr. Martens combat boots in a similar colorway with her favorite black duster coat, a jewel green sweater and light wash blue jeans.

For her other off-duty looks, Klum often reaches for chunky combat boots. Recently, Klum has been spotted in styles including the Dr. Martens Sinclair boots, Sacai Leopard Boots and the Jimmy Choo Hadley Boots.

While on-set, barely-there heels teamed with bold prints and glittering ensemble have become Klum’s camera-ready uniform.

Embrace the media personality’s comfortable shoe style with similarly-hued footwear options below.

